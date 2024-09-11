KCCA planners send notice to developers of illegal structures 

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has said developers of unauthorised structures must voluntarily declare and seek approval, failure of which they will face the law.

KCCA also indicates that it is working on estimates of structures that are suspected to be illegal.

Responding to Monitor inquiries in Kampala yesterday, Mr Vincent Byendaimira, the KCCA director for physical planning, said they plan to give developers of illegal structures a grace period within which they will be expected to declare and submit plans for already-built structures that were not permitted.

“The starting date will be agreed on by [KCCA] Council, but it has to be before the year ends. Initially, we will give two months. Should we get a bigger response than is anticipated, necessitating additional time, that will be done,” he said.

In 2022, KCCA indicated there were more than 4,000 illegal structures within Kampala which had increased due to challenges of low inspection.

KCCA also indicated that majority of the illegal structures were in the two divisions of Nakawa and Kawempe, which KCCA deputy executive director David Luyimbazi, blamed on inconsistencies in supervision.

Yesterday, Mr Byendaimira said there were many structures (buildings) in Kampala that have no approved plans from the Authority, with most developers blaming KCCA for delaying approval of their plans, thus forcing them to resort to developing with no approval.

“That is why we now want to bring all illegal developments to compliance hence the grace period for them to submit voluntarily,” he said, noting that they have in the first place had to deal with the turnaround time for submitted plans, with the target of eliminating delays by end of the year.

Mr Byendaimira also indicated that the grace period would cater to the different types of illegal structures, including those that deviate from approved plans, which he said require sensitisation and enhanced inspection, and those that are developed in disregard to area plans, which will be handled on a case-by-case basis

Cases of collapsed buildings have previously been blamed on unapproved structures, in which several people have died, and others injured.

Therefore, Mr Byendaimira said KCCA wants to resolve the issue of unapproved structures, some of which are built in road and railway reserves, water catchment areas, and public recreation spaces, among others.

He also warned that developers of illegal structures, who will not respond to the call shall be dealt in accordance with the law.

“After the expiry of the grace period, we shall have operations that will target all structures that will still have no approval and the law will take its course,” he said.