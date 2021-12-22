Prime

Kenya govt lifts ban on Ugandan poultry products

Peter Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • A joint communique shared with newsrooms on Tuesday indicated that the two sides will not impose restrictions on poultry products, the most contentious issue in their trade dispute.

Kenya has lifted a ban blocking Ugandan poultry products from entering its market.
In a statement released yesterday, the two countries state that they had “agreed to immediately remove any administrative measures that have hitherto inhibited trade in poultry and poultry products”.
This follows a warning by government that Uganda would retaliate against Kenya for continuously blocking Ugandan  products from its market.

