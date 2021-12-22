Prime

Kenya lifts ban on Ugandan poultry products 

Peter Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A joint communique shared with newsrooms on Tuesday indicated that the two sides will not impose restrictions on poultry products, the most contentious issue in their trade dispute.

Kenya has agreed to lift the ban on Ugandan poultry products as the two sides seek a long-term solution to their incessant trade disputes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.