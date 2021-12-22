Kenya lifts ban on Ugandan poultry products 

Kenya has agreed to lift the ban on Ugandan poultry products as the two sides seek a long-term solution to their incessant trade disputes.

The decision was reached on Tuesday after a crisis meeting between line ministers in Nairobi, which also temporarily averted retaliatory restrictions by Uganda on Kenyan produce.

A joint communique shared with newsrooms on Tuesday indicated that the two sides will not impose restrictions on poultry products, the most contentious issue in their trade dispute, as they work out a long-term policy deal to eliminate trade barriers.

But Nairobi insisted on conducting another round of inspections on milk processing chains in Uganda to verify quality and determine whether the neighbouring country's dairy was actually local produce.