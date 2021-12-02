Kenyan farmers petition court over Uganda’s sugar 

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The farmers also says the decision to accord Uganda preferential treatment was made without involvement and participation of various stakeholders in the Kenyan sugar industry.

NAIROBI.  Kenyan farmers have petitioned court challenging a decision in which Uganda had been allowed to export duty-free sugar from above the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (Comesa) quota.
In a petition filed under Kongaren Multipurpose Cooperative Society, the farmers argue that it was wrong for Kenya and Uganda, being Comesa member states, to engage in separate bilateral trade agreements outside the bloc’s treaty.

