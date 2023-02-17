Leaders to meet over green economic zones opportunities

Business, government and civil society leaders will on Thursday next week meet to chart ways through which Uganda’s private sector can benefit from Green Economic Zones.

Green Economic Zones offer private sector investors an opportunity to invest in sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism, and sustainable industrial practices.

Speaking ahead of the 5th Economic Mkutano, Mr David Bikhado Ofungi, the curator of the Economic Mkutano, said focus will be centred on unlocking private sector opportunities from Green Economic Zones.

“The programme is designed around implementable learnings that speak directly to investment opportunities that investors can pivot into from a project development perspective,” he said, noting that the emerging green economy presents opportunities for the private sector to invest in sustainable growth.