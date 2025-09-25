Loan market shifts from households to real estate

The loan market is undergoing a subtle but important shift, with data showing banks tilting away from household borrowers toward construction and real estate between June and July.

In June, according to the Ministry of Finance Performance of Economy report, personal and household loans dominated, soaking up a third (33.3 percent) of all approved credit.

However, in July, the share had eased to 28.2 percent, still the single largest category, but no longer as dominant.

Over the same period, building, mortgage, construction, and real estate lending surged from 17.1 percent of approvals in June to 21.7 percent in July, making property the second most important driver of new loans.

Trade credit also softened, slipping from 16.8 percent in June to 15.1 percent in July, while agriculture took a sharper hit, falling from 11.3 percent to 8.8 percent.



Manufacturing and transport financing also retreated, with manufacturing loans falling from 8.3 percent to 5.2 percent, while transport, communications, electricity, and water loans plunged from 8.3 percent to 1.8 percent.

The only sector to show a steady rise, besides construction, was business, community, social, and other services, inching up from 11.3 percent to 12.4 percent. The numbers highlight both resilience and vulnerability in the credit landscape.

Household borrowing remains heavy but is beginning to drop, while real estate financing is accelerating, buoyed by demand for mortgages and commercial property development.



At the same time, the retreat of agriculture, manufacturing, and transport credit raises questions about the flow of financing into productive sectors, those tied to exports, and infrastructure.

With commercial lending rates still high, data suggests banks are favoring safer, collateral-backed loans, even as government pushes for more credit into sectors that generate growth and jobs.

Borrowers are once again grappling with high lending costs after commercial bank lending rates rose back to nearly 20 percent in mid-2025, according to Bank of Uganda data.

Weighted average rate stood at 19.06 percent in August 2024, before easing through the final months of the year to 17.37 percent in December.