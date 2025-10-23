Millions connected, few active: Inside mobile money paradox

Every day across Uganda, millions of quiet but consequential digital transactions flicker through school fees, support allowances, and payments for goods and services.

Together, they tell a story of a nation in financial transition.

In 2024, the mobile money market was valued at $133b, with projections indicating a rise to $1.15 trillion by 2033.

The figures speak to a sweeping shift from cash-based transactions to a digital-first financial landscape.

Yet beneath the impressive numbers lies a persistent paradox: While millions are connected, true financial inclusion remains elusive.

At the seventh Annual Fintech Conference 2025, three industry leaders, Sylvia Mulinge, the MTN chief executive officer, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, the M-Pesa managing director, and Richard Yego, the MTN Mobile Money managing director, explored this contradiction during a fireside chat on the future of fintech and inclusion.

As of June 2025, Uganda counted 34.6 million active mobile money subscribers and 33.7 million active accounts as of March, a 166 percent surge in recent years.

Yet “active” does not always mean “engaged.”

“Although MTN has about 23 million customers, only 14 million transact daily. That means nine million customers are active in name but not in practice,” Yego noted the striking gap.

This gap, for Lopokoiyit noted, reflects a deeper need for contextual innovation, recalling M-Pesa’s journey in which they had to change from s product service company to solving client challenges.

“We were a product-services company. Then we began to assess performance through customer trends and the ecosystem. If you are clear on what you want to solve and how you want to solve it, you create the environment to do so,” he said.

Transformation, he said, cannot be accidental, to which Mulinge agreed, noting: “We have to lead by design, not by default”.



For her, fintech must move beyond technology for its own sake to purpose-driven innovations that genuinely improve users’ lives.

Yego says this is exactly what MTN Mobile Money is doing with the desire to “embed mobile money into the subconscious of consumers, to make it synonymous with payments and transactions”.

Trust and regulation

In a fast-moving fintech world, regulation often feels like friction. But Mulinge offered a different view: “The customer challenges of today become tomorrow’s regulation,” urging the industry to engage regulators proactively and ensure that policies keep pace with innovation.

For Lopokoiyit, the need for collaboration and partnerships is “key to leveraging each other’s licenses and technology”.

“M-Pesa now moves more money to banks than it receives, underscoring how interdependent fintechs and traditional institutions have become,” he said.

On the other hand, Yego emphasized that security and trust remain the cornerstones of digital finance, noting that the industry needs “robust, resilient, and reliable platforms,” in addition to collaboration across the ecosystems.

This, he said, seeks to emphasize collective vigilance, through industry-wide fraud-prevention alliances and public awareness campaigns, has become essential.

The bigger bet

Uganda’s tenfold economic growth Strategy seeks to expand the economy from $50b (Shs174 trillion) to $500b by 2040, a transformation that will place digital finance at the centre of national growth.

Yego says such growth depends on smartphone penetration, especially to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises, which contribute about 70 percent of Gross Domestic Product.

“Uganda’s smartphone penetration is still far below its regional peers,” he said.

Uganda Communications Commission puts the penetration of smartphones at 35.6 percent, compared to 72.6 percent in Kenya and 90 percent in South Africa.

But Mulinge argues that technology alone cannot drive transformation without local capacity, because “technology is an enabler, but talent is what unlocks it.”

Thus, as Uganda’s fintech landscape evolves, the country stands on the brink of a powerful transformation, if innovation, inclusion, and integrity can grow together.