More deposits, less risk: Story behind Stanbic’s dominance

Stanbic’s 18 percent jump in net profit to Shs278b in the first half of 2025 tells a story.

A story of disciplined banking that makes the bank hard to beat. But the real story is how this happened.

In the half year to June, customer deposits grew by 28.9 percent to Shs8.4 trillion, well above the 10 percent industry average.

This, Paul Muganwa, the executive director, said, was due to focus on key sectors and good timing.

“... when there are moments of capital need, we position ourselves to take advantage,” he noted.

Stanbic’s retail lending (loans to everyday customers) has stayed strong, with digital platforms raising loan exposures to nearly Shs5 trillion.

Mumba Kalifungwa, the chief executive, however, noted that while deposits have grown, depositors are asking for higher returns on their deposits.

“We did see that as a potential challenge … not unique to Stanbic, but it is a banking sector occurrence that we are all managing,” he said. Interest costs rose by 45 percent to Shs61.4b, but this was modest compared to a 28.9 percent growth in deposits.

Stanbic offers interest rates of between 1.5 and 3.5 percent and up to 6.3 percent for most and prime clients, respectively.

This helps it to avoid overpaying for deposits - a disciplined approach that prevents interest margins from eroding profits.

Productivity

Chief financial officer Ronald Makata noted that they “continue to invest in areas of value by upskilling “our people [which] creates a lot of efficiencies, and filters through to productivity".

Net interest income grew by 2.6 percent, while non-interest income (from fees, commissions, and trading) rose by 14 percent. The two make up 45.8 percent of Stanbic’s revenue, which cushions it against unexpected shocks.

Loan-to-deposit ratio stood at a conservative 58.2 percent, a safety buffer that helped reduce credit losses to 0.2 percent compared to 0.8 percent in the same period in 2024. Return on equity was well above the 16.5 percent banking sector average at 26.9 percent.

How deposits surged

As the country’s largest financial institution by profits, assets, deposits, loans, guarantees, and letters of credit, Stanbic naturally benefits from “flight to quality,” where in times of uncertainty or expansion, customers instinctively gravitate toward strong and established banks.

This brand premium translates into cheaper deposits - the holy grail of banking - as customers accept slightly lower rates in exchange for safety.

The digital revolution has quietly turbocharged this model. Stanbic’s mobile platforms and agent banking have opened savings products to millions, and by easing account opening and money transfers, digital channels have helped the bank to capture informal cash flows, traditionally the hardest segment for banks to reach.

This was achieved without a matching rise in branches or staff numbers, but was largely driven by technology.

The macroeconomic backdrop has also been favourable, with a 6.5 percent gross domestic product growth in the first half of 2025, which boosted business revenues and household incomes.

What stands out, however, is that Stanbic’s deposit growth far outpaced the sector average, a signal that it’s not just riding on macroeconomic tailwinds but actively winning market share.

During the period, Stanbic raised technology investment by 13.9 percent to Shs32b, up from Shs28b last year, focusing on cloud systems, Flexipay, agent banking, and cybersecurity.

Ultimately, strong earnings allowed Stanbic to declare an interim dividend of Shs140b (Shs2.73 per share) for the period ended June 2025.

Safeguarding against risk

Stanbic's improving loan-to-deposit ratio tells a compelling story about prudent risk management and strategic balance sheet optimisation. At 58.2 percent, down from 66.8 percent in the first half of 2024, this metric reveals several layers of financial wisdom.

The first critical insight lies in risk mitigation. With loans representing just 58.2 percent of deposits, Stanbic maintains a comfortable liquidity cushion that would allow it to weather potential deposit outflows or loan defaults without distress. “Our loan-to-deposit ratio is way below the regulatory limits of 80 percent, which shows you we have a lot of room to continue lending,” Makata said.

This conservative approach stands in stark contrast to many banks that stretch their balance sheets thin by lending out nearly all deposits.

For instance, Centenary Bank lent out 80 percent of its deposits last year.

Stanbic’s prudence represents a strategic advantage and positions it favourably with regulatory limits.

This headroom becomes particularly valuable when central banks tighten liquidity requirements in response to macroeconomic conditions.

Perhaps most interesting is how Stanbic deployed its excess deposits.

Rather than letting these funds sit idle, the bank allocated them to low-risk government securities, evidenced by the 36 percent growth in financial investments to Shs1.43 trillion.

This approach generates a reliable income while keeping the funds secure.

Government securities typically offer lower returns than commercial loans but come with minimal credit risks.

This balanced approach to asset allocation demonstrates refined treasury management that prioritises both profitability and stability.

Thus, by maintaining a strong liquidity position through its conservative loan-to-deposit ratio and government securities portfolio, Stanbic positions itself to capitalise on sudden market opportunities that might require quick deployment of funds.

Whether acquiring distressed assets during economic downturns or funding promising new clients when competitors are capital-tied, this flexibility creates options that less liquid banks simply cannot match.

Can the momentum last?

Stanbic’s impressive deposit growth, while a strong competitive advantage, faces some emerging headwinds that could challenge its momentum.

Banking sector’s dynamics suggest rivals won’t cede ground without a fight.

Many are likely to step up deposit mobilisation - raising interest on savings or rolling out new cash management products for corporates.

This could force Stanbic to choose between defending market share by paying more for deposits or accepting slower growth to protect margins.

Its track record in funding-cost discipline suggests the latter, with profitability prioritised over balance sheet size.

Macroeconomic shifts add another layer of risk. The 6.5 percent GDP growth has fuelled deposits, but a slowdown would disrupt this cycle, while lower business revenues or household incomes would shrink inflows and increase withdrawals.

More concerning, however, is stagflation - weak growth with high inflation - which erodes deposit value and makes savings accounts less attractive.

Optimistic

However, Stanbic remains bullish. “We anticipate continued economic activity. High-frequency indicators show dynamism in exports and imports, while confidence indices suggest limited external drag on,” Mumba said.

Stanbic has built a strong safety cushion. Its core capital of 20.6 percent and total capital of 22.2 percent sit well above Bank of Uganda’s minimum of 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

These buffers mean that Stanbic can absorb losses, reassure depositors, and still provide credit when smaller banks are forced to pull back.

But capital cushions, however strong, are not limitless. If economic weakness drags on—through rising loan defaults, lower revenues, or persistent inflation—even well-capitalised banks eventually feel the strain.

Mumba noted that despite the growth momentum, the downside risks include falling commodity prices, global supply chain disruptions, tighter financing, and adverse weather.

Beyond this, regulation remains one of the most unpredictable risks. Bank of Uganda could tighten reserve requirements or liquidity ratios, forcing banks to hold more low-yield assets.

While Stanbic’s conservative loan-to-deposit ratio provides room, higher reserves would still compress margins.

New digital banking rules - the very driver of its retail deposit growth - could also raise costs or limit product flexibility.