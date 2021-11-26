Movit extends export market  to Zimbabwe, South Africa 

Movit, one of Uganda’s largest personal care products manufacturer, has said it has received permission to export its products to Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • The expansion, according to Movit is in line with commitment to champion regional economic integration in a number of trading blocs, among them East African Community, Southern African Development Community, Common Market for East and Southern Africa and Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

The new markets bring to 12 the number of countries in which Movit sells its products. 
Movit currently exports its products to Zambia, DR Congo, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and South Sudan, among others. 
However, it has in the last two years, had challenges with regaining its market in Rwanda following a border row between Uganda and Rwanda, which has seen Uganda’s main entry point to Rwanda in Katuna remain closed for more than two years now. 

