MTN puts brakes on spending to shore up profit position 

MTN put brakes on capital spending in the half year to June, emphasising the need to sustain its profit position.

The telecom does not explain the reduction but details indicate that capital expenditure (Capex), excluding rights-of-use assets, declined by Shs50b in the first half of 2023, leading to an increase in capital intensity of 15.9 percent from 18.4 percent, which shored up profits from Sh193.56b in the same period last year to Sh228b.

“We continue to maintain stable Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins above 50 percent and expect Capex intensity to remain in our target range of mid-teens (between 13 and 19 percent,” MTN said in its report to June.

The increase in profits was largely driven by revenues from voice, data, Fintechs and inbound data roaming.

Others included short text messages, unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), and devices, which saw investor earnings per share rise by 17.8 percent from Shs8.6 to Shs10.2.

“Capex excluding right-of-use assets remained flat at Shs201.7b with focus on 4G and 5G network requirements. With higher revenues, our Capex intensity declined by 2.5 percentage points to 15.9 percent. We expect this to remain in targeted midterm levels as we deploy our commitments in the remainder of the year,” MTN noted.

MTN is one of the most valuable companies in Uganda with a market capitalisation of Shs3.81 trillion.

The telecom has been investing heavily in technology, especially in data services, with the view of creating alternative revenue streams to compensate for declines in income from voice services, which has in the last five years remained a highlight for MTN and the industry as a whole.

In its half year report, MTN, however, noted that whereas the telecom has continued to register exponential growth in data services, revenues obtained were not sufficient to compensate a largely capital intensive sector.

Technology continues to be a challenge for many companies given that it is a capital intensive investment and requires regular upgrades, which in the short and long-term are costly.

However, even with a reduction in capital spending, MTN has indicated it continues to invest in a number of projects to incorporate women entrepreneurs into its capital expenses, particularly in technology, in collaboration with Outbox, NSSF, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Innovation Hub, and American Tower Corporation.

The telecom has made available Sh15.03b to expand the number of women who own businesses on its operational scale, primarily through small and medium-sized businesses with annual income of Sh60m.