New beginnings: Canal+ applies to take full control of DStv and GOtv 

After more than three decades of beaming football, telenovelas, and Sunday movie marathons into Ugandan living rooms, MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, will have a new boss.

French media giant Canal+ in July received permission to complete a $3b acquisition.

But before the pay-TV empire changes hands, Ugandans (and regulators) have two weeks to ask: will the takeover bring more choice and fresher content, or just higher bills and a French accent on our screens?

Ugandans are expected to weigh in on whether Groupe Canal+ should complete its takeover of MultiChoice and GOtv in Uganda, as part of a broader acquisition spanning more than 50 countries.

On Tuesday, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) noted that Canal+ had applied for approval to assume control of MultiChoice subsidiaries in Uganda after acquiring 100 percent of MultiChoice Group, the parent company of DStv and GOtv.

The development, whose completion is expected early next month, marks a major step in a transaction that has dominated media headlines across Africa for almost two years now.

On Tuesday, UCC said it was reviewing applications to transfer different licenses, including subscriber management, landing rights, multiple streams, and infrastructure provision from MultiChoice and GOtv Uganda, “by way of change in control from MultiChoice Group to Groupe Canal+.

Currently, both MultiChoice and GOtv are 85 percent owned by MultiChoice Africa Holdings, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of MultiChoice Group.

While Canal+ already held 45.2 percent of MultiChoice Group, it has already obtained permission from the South African Competitions Tribunal to acquire the remaining 54.8 percent, which will give it full control of one of Africa’s largest media organisations.

In its notice, UCC noted that shareholding in the Ugandan subsidiaries will remain unchanged.

Section 43 of the Uganda Communications Act requires UCC to consider public interest before approving the share transfer.

Multichoice Uganda head of PR and corporate affairs Rinaldi Jamugisa, yesterday, said the transaction was “awaiting approval from regulatory bodies across Africa, with a completion timeline in early October”.

Could it be the end of an era?

MultiChoice entered Uganda in the mid-1990s through DStv, targeting middle and upper-income households with premium satellite services.

In 2011, it launched GOtv to appeal to the mass market with more affordable digital terrestrial packages.

For nearly three decades, MultiChoice dominated Uganda’s pay-TV landscape, drawing audiences with international channels, local content, and its stronghold on sports broadcasting.

This gave it unrivaled brand recognition and market power.

Yet in recent years, subscriber numbers have declined due to economic pressures, making monthly subscriptions less affordable, while constant price hikes have led consumers to question value for money.

Additionally, UCC’s push for local content has strained MultiChoice’s balance between costly sports rights and Ugandan productions, while digital disruption, as younger audiences shift to mobile-first viewing, has worsened the competition landscape.

Therefore, Canal+ will be faced with the challenge of introducing affordable pricing models and prioritising Uganda-relevant content if it is to reduce subscriber erosion.

UCC data indicates that in the two years to December 2024, pay television service providers lost about 1.4 million subscribers, a 58.3 percent decline, which was more than the 1.1 million active subscribers recorded in 2024.

In 2023 alone, pay TV service providers lost at least 900,000 subscribers, with the worst loss of at least 800,000 subscribers recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

The sector closed 2023 with 1.5 million subscribers, but by close of 2024, the numbers had dropped to just a million, the same figure UCC recorded in the half year to June 2025.

The details above tell the story of a shrinking subscriber base, and the scale of Canal+’s challenge in reviving a pay television giant in the face of a 58 percent subscriber drop in just two years.

What the takeover means for Uganda

Although the transaction does not alter shareholding in MultiChoice or GOtv in Uganda, the change in ultimate control could affect pricing, content strategy, and local programming.

Analysts suggest that the capital injection and Canal+’s French-language library, combined with MultiChoice’s English and Portuguese programming, could reshape Africa’s pay-TV market.

Ugandan viewers may benefit from a richer and more diverse content mix.

However, UCC’s public interest review will focus on whether the deal will preserve Ugandan cultural representation and local productions, safeguard jobs within MultiChoice and GOtv, maintain competitive and affordable subscription prices, and expand, rather than limit, consumer choice.

Isaac Atukunda, the Credo Advocates managing partner and former Uganda Law Society secretary, says the public participation seeks to understand how consumers will be protected under the new deal, and how the issue of competitive pricing will be handled, while at the same time inquiring into how to prevent the creation of a monopoly and promote local content.

“Before the transfer, UCC should ensure that these many unanswered questions are addressed. Multichoice has been overpricing its DStv products because of the monopoly it enjoys. Is this the same monopoly that is being transferred to Groupe Canal?” he wonders.

UCC’s public consultation is a decisive step before granting approval. If Canal+ succeeds, Uganda will join over 50 African markets where the French media giant commands a dominant pay-TV presence.

The acquisition will usher in a new era for the continent’s media industry - with significant implications for broadcasters, advertisers, and millions of viewers - while also testing whether Canal+ can reverse MultiChoice Uganda’s declining subscriber base and adapt to evolving consumer habits.

Africa’s largest media takeover

Internationally, the Canal+ acquisition is one of the most significant media deals in African history.

Canal+, a subsidiary of French conglomerate Vivendi, will gain access to 14.5 million subscribers across sub-Saharan Africa, including DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, M-Net, and Showmax.

In South Africa, the deal has been conditioned to a $1.4b investment over three years in local content production, retention of MultiChoice’s headquarters in South Africa, protection of jobs, and support for local creators.

To comply with South African law limiting foreign ownership of broadcasting licenses to 20 percent, a new entity, LicenceCo, will hold MultiChoice’s broadcasting licenses.