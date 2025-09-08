No employer has the right to attach workers’ benefits, says URBRA

No employer has a right to attach employee benefits even in cases where fraud has been committed, according to Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA).



Speaking in an interview, Ms Ritah Nansasi, the URBRA head of legal services, said that once money has been remitted to a retirement scheme, it ceases to be the property of the employer.

Thus, she said that money cannot be used to compensate for liabilities or losses caused by an employee.

“Even where a worker has been accused of fraud or caused financial loss, the employer has no authority to attach or withhold retirement benefits,” she said.

The caution comes at a time when URBRA has been recording growth in unclaimed benefits, which, as of September 30, 2024, had increased to Shs164b.

Of this, URBRA noted, 86 percent is held by NSSF, while 14 percent is held by various occupational schemes.

URBRA noted that the ballooning unclaimed benefits result from discrepancies from employers who remit bulk contributions without attaching detailed employee records, while others fail to update staff changes, in addition to some employees neglecting to update personal data, such as marital status or nominated beneficiaries.

“In [some] cases, families struggle after the death of a breadwinner, not knowing that benefits exist which could support them,” Ms Nansasi said.

She also highlighted that delays in obtaining letters of administration prevent many families from accessing what is rightfully theirs, which, as a mitigation, has forced URBRA to direct retirement schemes to regularly publish lists of unclaimed funds.

At the same time, employers are being urged to accompany every remittance with employee details, while savers themselves are reminded to frequently update their records to reflect changes in their personal lives.

Ms Nansasi also noted that whereas both men and women fail to claim their benefits, men are the most affected.







