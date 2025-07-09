No money or just overwhelmed? When Presidential bailout directives are ignored 

On September 24 last year, the Office of the Prime Minister convened a meeting regarding a loan facility due to Ndere Cultural Centre.

The meeting, attended by officials from Ministry of Finance, Office of the Prime Minister, Uganda Development Bank (UDB), and Ndere Cultural Centre, came a day after President Museveni had, in a September 23, 2024 directive, asked the Ministry of Finance “to intervene and settle [Ndere’s] outstanding obligations with UDB”.

The President was acting on UDB’s attempt to sell multiple properties in Kampala and Kisoro District that had been mortgaged against a Shs6.4b loan, which had expanded to Shs10.5b by September 2024.

In the meeting, it was agreed that interest on the loan be frozen, with the Ministry of Finance committing to “settle the arrears by December 2024”.

However, six months later, UDB has not received a single payment, with Stephen Rwangyezi, the proprietor of Ndere Troupe, now under renewed pressure to commit to when the money will be paid, failure of which recovery proceedings would resume.

“… a commitment was made to settle the arrears by December 2024, despite this, the facility remains non-performing …. please avail the bank with timelines within which the loan … will be paid … in the absence of a clear and confirmed update … the bank will be left with no alternative but to resume recovery proceedings previously halted in anticipation of government intervention,” Samuel Edem Maitum, the UDB director of credit, wrote to Ndere in a June 30 letter.

Rwangyezi has since written to UDB informing the bank that the matter was no longer his to handle.



“On Friday, July 4, we wrote to UDB and told them the matter was between government and them. So, we are waiting to see. I hope government picks it up,” he said.

However, in their letter, UDB offered Rwangyezi a seven-day ultimatum, which expires today, within which he was required to provide firm timelines; failure to do so would result in the bank resuming recovery proceedings.

Dr Rwangyezi says that they have since written to UDB telling that bank that the matter was not between government and them (UDB). Photo / File

Monitor could not get a status update on when the Ministry of Finance plans to bail out Ndere Troupe.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said: “I am not the paymaster. Ask the Permanent Secretary for details.”

Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance, Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi, had not responded to our calls and text messages by press time.

However, a source, who requested anonymity, said there are plans to work on all bailout requests, but he offered no timelines, yet banks are growing uncomfortable.

A pileup of unworked-on bailouts

However, the case of Ndere Troupe is not an isolated one. It is a pileup of Presidential bailout directives that are either ignored or take too long to materialise.

The Biyinzika Enterprises case

In 2023, President Museveni directed the bailout of Biyinzika Enterprises, whose properties, including land in Bweyogere, with developments such as warehouse and office blocks and silos were advertised for auction over a Shs20b loan due to three banks.



However, information available to Monitor indicates that the loan has not been repaid and has since ballooned to about Shs40b.

“Government wrote to the banks in December 2023, halting auctioning of the properties. However, up to now, no bank has been cleared. The interest has never been frozen,” a source, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The Aya case

Another interesting case is the case of Aya Investments, whose Pearl of Africa Hotel had been put up for auction over failure to pay Shs647b due to Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa.

In April 2024, Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, acting through MMAKS Advocates, issued a notice of sale of Pearl of Africa Hotel unless Aya paid the outstanding loan amount in full.

However, in a May 1 letter to the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, President Museveni halted the auctioning pending a meeting with the South Africans.

“I have been approached by Mohammed of Aya Investment regarding the imminent sale of his hotel due to his indebtedness … however, given that Pearl of Africa Hotel is a strategic investment … government wishes to intervene so that the debt is paid ... I’m, therefore, directing that the auctioneer halt the sale … pending my meeting with you,” he wrote then.

The status of Aya’s loan was not immediately clear. However, sources indicate payment remains pending.

Mohammed Hamid, who was referenced in the President’s letter, declined to comment, while Fox Odoi, who confirmed he was still Aya’s lawyer, said confidentiality does not allow him to say anything.

It is not clear whether there is no money to handle such bailouts, or it is just a case of being overwhelmed.

Aponye gets on the waiting list

The addition of Aponey adds to an already growing list of companies waiting to be bailed out.

Last week, AF Mpanga and Cristal Advocates jointly published a notice in which they warned Aponye the noted that “we shall proceed to sell by public auction [or] private treaty the properties ... together with the developments thereon unless Aponye … pays our client all the outstanding loan balance”.

Sources close to the matter indicated last week that Aponye is indebted to different banks, including Uganda Development Bank (UDB), dfcu, and Equity.

All three had been pushing for repayment of money due to them for over a year without much success, which has prompted some to foreclose on mortgaged properties.

Sources further indicate that Aponye’s debt portfolio is estimated at more than Shs38b, with Shs24b due to UDB, Shs6b to dfcu, and Shs8b due to Equity.

The notice, had last Thursday, listed multiple properties in Kampala, Mubende, and Masaka District for sale.

However, the notice came after Vangi Nyegamehe, the widow of the late Apollo Nyegamehe, on April 3, wrote to President Museveni seeking his intervention to save Aponye and associated companies from a biting debt crisis.

This was just 22 months after the death of Aponye Nyagamehe, the Aponye proprietor, who died on July 6, 2023, in a road crash in Ntungamo District, after a vehicle he was traveling in rammed into a trailer that had been parked on the roadside.

In an April 28 letter, President Museveni acknowledged receipt of Ms Nyegamehe letter and issued a directive to the Prime Minister on a rescue plan.

“By copy of this letter, I direct the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister to coordinate the ministries of Finance and Science Innovation in the effort to rescue Aponye’s businesses,” the President wrote in a letter copied to the Vice President, Ministers of Finance and Trade, Secretary to the Treasury, and Attorney General.

Last week, different government officials noted that the matter was just under discussion with no payment plan in place.

Aponye properties on sale

If the Presidential directive on Aponye delays like we have already seen several properties including a 2.4 hectare processing and logistics hub, with administrative offices, workers’ houses, a storage warehouse, a dryer and silos base in Masaka District, are under threat of being auctioned.

Other properties include a 0.9806-hectare commercial plot in Makindye and a plot in Nalukolongo, measuring 0.592 hectares, which is developed with a storied office block, a plot in Wankuluku developed with storied office blocks, a power room, a maize processing area, a front shed, a processed maize store, a plant manager’s office, a control room, and a mash processing area.