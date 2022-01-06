Northern Corridor truck driver protests disrupt cargo transport

A traffic snarl up caused by trucks along the northern corridor highway at Kocholia area.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Long distance truck drivers plying the Northern Corridor are protesting fresh mandatory Covid-19 testing before entering Uganda, disrupting transport operations.

