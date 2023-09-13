NRM boss woos UK ministers, MPs and Dubai investors to experience Uganda’s beauty 

The chairperson of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Entrepreneurs League, Dr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, has invited ministers and legislators in the United Kingdom (UK) to visit Uganda and enjoy its various tourism sites.

Rukaari who is the MP for Mbarara City North told the gathering in London that the Pearl of Africa was the best tourism destination in Africa.

“Remember the former PM of UK, Winston Churchill once wrote: “For magnificence, for variety of form and colour, for profusion of brilliant life — bird, insect, reptile, beast — for vast scale — Uganda is truly 'the Pearl of Africa.”

“Honourable members, if you want hospitality and tourism, the biggest number of gorillas in the world are found in Uganda,” Rukaari told the legislators who had gathered at the House of Commons (Westminster) for the UK-Dubai business meeting.

The world has about 1,063 gorillas and of these, 457 are found in Uganda.

The meeting was chaired by Virendra Sharma, the MP for Ealing Southall, with Chris Philp, the minister for policing and MP for Croydon South as chief guest.

In attendance was Uganda’s High Commissioner to UK, Nimisha Madhvani, Consul Jaffer Kapasi, consul-general of Uganda in UK based in Leicester.

“We have Lake Victoria, River Nile, mountains, national parks and more so Ugandans who are so welcoming,” Rukaari told the audience that included investors from India and UAE.