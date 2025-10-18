NSSF targets Shs695b in transport sector savings

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is eyeing Shs695b in annual savings from the transport sector under its Smart Life Flexi scheme.

The target is based on projections that if 1.2 million boda-boda riders, 400,000 taxi operators, and 4,000 bus drivers each saved Shs1,000 daily, the sector could become a major contributor to the national savings pool.

Smart Life Flexi is a flexible, goal-oriented voluntary savings plan designed by NSSF to extend social security coverage to informal sector workers.

It allows savers to set personal financial goals, decide how and when to contribute, and earn daily returns on their savings. The product aims to bridge the wide social security gap by making saving accessible and rewarding for workers outside the formal employment system.

As of this month, NSSF data shows that Smart Life Flexi had registered 44,698 new members, with total contributions growing from Shs27b to Shs36.4b.

The Fund says the product has delivered interest rates above market averages, with its report saying “the voluntary plan is popular for its flexibility, allowing members to save for defined goals and manage their contributions”.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding with a union, which brings together transport operators, Mr Patrick Ayota, the NSSF managing director, said Uganda’s labour force is estimated at over 20 million people, yet only 2.5 million are currently contributing to the fund, less than 12 percent coverage.



However, he said NSSF had made inroads into the informal sector, with 20,000 farmers across northern Uganda now saving through group arrangements. “We want to replicate this success among transport workers,” he said.



Under NSSF’s new 10-year strategic plan, the Fund seeks to increase social security coverage to 50 percent of the workforce by 2035, representing at least 15 million active members.

Transport expert Mr Fred Senoga welcomed the partnership, describing it as a breakthrough for a sector often excluded from formal saving systems.

“For years, riders have struggled to save consistently despite earning a daily income. This partnership with NSSF gives them a trusted and secure way to plan for their future,” he said.