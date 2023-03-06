Only 1,642 engineers are registered, says Works minister 

Out of a possible 20,000 engineers in Uganda only 1,642 are registered with Uganda Engineering Registration Board.

This was revealed during commemoration to mark the World Engineering Day.

Speaking at the commemoration, at the weekend, Works Minister Edward Katumba Wamala, said only 1,642 engineers in Uganda are registered, urging Uganda Engineering Registration Board to ensure that quacks are stamped out of the profession.

This, he added, will also see an improvement in the quality of work and accountability for any work that is done within the country.

“We need more engineers to get registered. This will reduce the shoddy work, which is done by unqualified engineers,” he said.

Mr Isaac Mutenyo, the Uganda Engineering Registration Board chairman, conceded that indeed there are more than 20,000 professional engineers in the country but many of them are not registered.

“For one to register as an engineer must have a degree or diploma, have four years’ experience, and must have written a report to present for certification at the registration, [in addition] to a registration fee [as prescribed at the time]. We really want to see more engineers who study engineering in different universities to register with the board,” he said.

Mr Mutenyo also faulted government for continuing to contract and employ engineers who are not registered.

Mr Katumba also said that it was important to get registered because a number of government programmes rotate around engineering, noting that under the 18 objectives of the National Development Plan III, 12 are connected to engineering and have to be done by the engineers.

“You have a big chunk of [government] work. So, you have to be well versed with the development programmes [because] you drive our life,” he said.

Call for women