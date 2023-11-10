Only 22% of USE investors are women  

At least 22 percent of investors at the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) are women, according to USE chief executive officer Paul Bwiso.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting hosted by Uganda Securities Exchange, Mr Bwiso said women constitute 22 percent of the total investors in the stock market, noting there was need to proactively promote women participation on equities investment.

“There are instruments and there is money to invest in the capital. Let the women become proactive in investing in the stock market,” he said.

The USE currently has about 200,000 securities central depository accounts, of which only 41,000 have shares.

USE noted early last week that majority of the accounts have no share, thus they can participating in trading.

However, data indicates that women are more involved in saving schemes, which makes them good candidates on equity markets investment.

Ms Kate K. Kiiza, the dfcu Bank executive director, said there has been improvement in Uganda’s saving culture but much of this money has not been invested which is not wise.

“It is not enough to keep saving. You should invest the money in government securities and stocks at the Uganda Securities Exchange or investment clubs,” she said.