Pay TV service providers lose over a million customers in less than two years

Pay television service providers registered one of the worst drops in subscriber numbers, falling by almost half in under two years, according to data from Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

The data, which is contained in UCC quarterly market performance reports for the period between January 2023 and September 2024, indicates that in just 21 months, pay TV service providers have lost about 1.3 million subscribers, representing a percentage decline of 45.8 percent.

The lost subscribers are, according to the reports, more than the current number of active subscribers, who as of September 2024, stood at 1.1m.

In the 21 months, UCC, which is the regulator of the broadcast and multimedia sector, has published at least seven market performance reports, all of which, save for the one for the quarter to September 2023, reported a drop in customers with an average of 32,000 subscribers lost in each quarter.

During the period, UCC data indicates that subscribers have dropped from 2.4 million in the quarter ended March to 1.1 million, signaling a difficult period for an industry that has previously expanded at an average compound annual growth rate of 1.6 percent since government fully implemented the migration from analog to digital broadcasting in 2015.

The drop, data also shows, has been consistent in the 21 months with the worst decline recorded in the quarter to April 2023, when pay TV service providers lost about 800,000 subscribers, which pushed users from 2.4 million in the quarter to March 2023 to 1.6 million.

However, the sector recovered, increasing to 1.9 million subscribers in the quarter to September 2023, before dropping by 400,000 users in the quarter to December 2023 to 1.5 million.

The numbers dropped further to 1.47 million in the quarter to March 2024 and to 1.4 million in the quarter to June, before falling to 1.1 million in the three months to September.

Mr Andrew Otim, the UCC head of strategy and business planning, yesterday said pay TV subscription is largely driven by football seasons and school holidays, noting that this could have impacted subscription numbers in the period.

“The subscription change has always been driven by seasonality and the period in review is not any different. But the normal trend has always been between 1.1 million and 1.6 million subscribers,” he said.





Pay TV subscribers in 2023/2024

Quarter Subscribers January - March 2023 2.4m April - June 2023 1.6m July - September 2023 1.9m October - December 2023 1.5m January - March 2024 1.47m April - June 2024 1.4m July – September 2024 1.1m

Pay TV service providers have lately struggled with finding a balance between offering exclusive content and pricing such content to fit within consumer expectations.

They have also been struggling to find ways of encountering new competition that has been heightened by increased penetration in the internet as well as cost challenges related to acquiring content and maintaining service infrastructure.

In September, several MultiChoice subscribers questioned why the pay-TV service provider had increased subscription prices for both DStv and GOtv packages amid economic challenges that had impacted consumers' ability to effectively meet auxiliary costs.

However, Mr Rinaldi Jamugisa, the MultiChoice public relations and communications manager, said then that the process of defining subscription rates takes into account several factors, including the cost of satellites and distribution equipment, acquisition of content, decoders, infrastructure, monitoring services, and customer interaction channels, whose costs had gone up.