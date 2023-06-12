PEP appoints  liquidator  three years after closure 

PEP Stores has applied for voluntary liquidation almost three years after the cloth and footwear retailer closed all its 13 stores in Uganda.

In July 2020, PEP announced it would close all its stores in Uganda due to adverse market conditions in the retail industry, which had been “impacted by macroeconomic factors including a very competitive retail environment, exacerbated by the Covid-19”.

“The difficult decision was taken to close operations in Uganda, which employs 85 loyal employees,” Mr Liaan Max Scholtes, the PEP Group of Companies country general manager, told Monitor then.

In a notice published yesterday, PEP indicated it had applied for voluntary winding up after its shareholders had voted in favour of the decision.

“On [May 16, 2023], a special resolution for voluntary winding of PEP Stores Uganda … was passed by the shareholders at a meeting,” the notice reads in part, indicating that Mr Donald Nyakairu had been appointed liquidator to windup the affairs of the company.

Mr Nyakairu yesterday told Daily Monitor PEP shareholders and directors had approached Uganda Registration Services Bureau with an application to close off the company’s operations.

The process, he said, would be completed within three months, within which he would also be able to establish the level of PEP’s indebtedness.

However, Mr Nyakairu indicated, PEP was a solvent company and proceeds from the liquidation would be able to pay the company’s debts while the balance would be passed on to the shareholders.

PEP started operations in 2016, establishing strategic stores in Kampala and different parts of the country. By the time of closure, PEP indicated it had already scaled back its expansion plans.

