Phasing out Shs1,000 paper notes: BoU hits a dead end

In June 2023, Bank of Uganda told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it was conducting a cost-benefit analysis to replace low-denomination notes with coins.

A Letter of Intent signed by Finance Minister Matia Kasiaja and Bank of Uganda Executive Director Research Adam Mugume noted that printing costs for banknotes had escalated, necessitating a study to see which ones can be replaced with coins.

“Given the high currency printing costs, we have conducted a ... cost-benefit analysis of replacing low denomination notes with coins,” the letter said.

In fact, in a subsequent interview, Dr Mugume said that they would start with the Shs1,000 note, and move on to others.

“The entire Shs1,000 note will be gradually withdrawn. The notes are heavily used in transactions and, therefore, soiled heavily, which renders them unusable or reduces their lifespan. We have to reprint them frequently, yet the cost relative to value is quite high,” he said.

That was slightly over two years ago. Even as Dr Mugume had noted that the procurement process had been put in place, the note remains in circulation.

In fact, in another letter to the IMF in April last year, Bank of Uganda recommitted itself in response to an IMF recommendation to cut the cost of money.

“We have conducted a market study to compare printing costs,” Mr Kasaija and Dr Mugume said in a letter.

The process seemed, gauging from the commitments above, to be on track, but now seems to be hanging.

Why? Because the cost comparison has since tilted in favour of bank notes, unlike before when coining seemed to sway decision makers.

While responding to Monitor inquiries on how far the Central Bank had gone with the proposal, Dr Mugume, said the coining process had proved to be more complex than anticipated.

“Coining is a tedious process in a global environment where minting companies are scaling back on the business of coining because of small profit margins. Second, getting the correct design and metal mix is equally demanding,” he said.

This is a turn of events, even as Bank of Uganda insists that the plan is still on the table, but without timelines.

“We are still in the process of coining the Shs1,000 note, bearing in mind these challenges,” Dr Mugume said.

Details in the Bank of Uganda annual report indicate that whereas the Central Bank has been recording a drop in the cost of issuing bank notes, the cost of issuing coins has been increasing.

For instance, during the 12 months to June 2024, currency issuance costs for banknotes declined by 5 percent, compared to a 53 percent increase for coins from Shs9.3b to Shs13.3b.

Uganda currently operates a range of coin denominations, including a Shs1,000 coin, which was launched in 2012 as part of events to commemorate 50 years of Uganda’s independence.

The Shs1,000 coins remain in circulation, alongside the paper notes.