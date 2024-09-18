Price of digital conformity marks harming cosmetics sector, manufacturers say 

The price of digital conformity marks for beauty and personal care products have increased by more than 20,000 percent for large manufacturers, according to Beauty and Personal Care Sector of Uganda Manufacturers Association.

The sector also indicate that charges for medium manufacturers have risen by more than 400 percent, while those for small manufacturers have risen by between 50 and 80 percent.

Mr Robert Kitenda, the Beauty and Personal Care Sector of Uganda Manufacturers Association chairman, said in an interview that since May, cosmetics manufacturers have recorded a massive increase in the price of conformity marks from an average of Shs3.5m to more than Shs200m.

“And mark you, this is only for a single product. So, manufacturers with many products have seen their costs go through the roof. We have a serious challenge. We have engaged UNBS ever since they changed the system and explained to them our dilemma but they seem not to care,” he said.

Mr Kitenda indicated that previously, they had been paying an average of Shs3.5 for a single product to obtain a conformity mark, but now they have to pay Shs21 per digital mark for every product unit, which has seen manufacturers with large volumes pay as high as Shs200m for a single product.

Ms Patricia Bageine, the UNBS deputy executive director standards, yesterday declined to comment on the matter, saying: “This is work in progress, I cannot give an opinion.”

In May, Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) started piloting the digital conformity marks system among beauty and personal care products manufacturers.

However, manufacturers say the system, implemented with a per unit charge of Shs21, has presented them with a lot of challenges and drastically increased the cost of business.

UNBS, Mr Kitenda said, had informed stakeholders that they were piloting the system before its full implementation, but wondered why they were being charged exorbitantly, warning that this might cause problems for a sector that has in the last 20 years registered good progress.

“They told us they were piloting the system but why tag such large charges on a system that you are just piloting?” he wondered, noting that they had engaged several government departments and ministries, among them ministries of Finance, Trade and UNBS and are optimistic of an amicable resolution.

Mr Kitenda also wondered why the new system is being piloted on locally manufactured products, yet the same is not being applied to imports, thus creating unfair competition that is likely to impact jobs, expansion plans, and sustained production.

Beauty and personal care products manufacturers, therefore, want government to consider a reduction of the cost of the digital marks.

The system, UNBS said in May would provide a track-and-trace mechanism for consumers, supermarkets, and other retail outlets to distinguish between genuinely certified and substandard commodities.

The system, under which digital conformity marks are issued to certified commodities and provides consumers with proof that the products meet standards, is part of government’s plan to fight substandard products on the market and reduce tax leakages.

However, in January manufacturers in the beauty and personal care sector, during a roundtable meeting organsised by Uganda Manufacturers Association in Kampala, noted that whereas the sector had experienced significant growth over the years, competitiveness had been derailed by the ever-increasing cost of doing business, exacerbated by an unfavourable tax regime.