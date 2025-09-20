Private sector growth shows renewed dynamism 

The private sector is showing renewed dynamism, with bank lending climbing steadily on the back of economic stability and stronger investor confidence.

The stock of private sector credit reached Shs23.9 trillion by July 2025, up from Shs21.9 trillion a year earlier, an annual growth rate of 9.1 percent.

Data from the Ministry of Finance shows that in July, the first month of the current financial year, banks approved Shs1.844 trillion in loans.

However, this was lower than the Shs3.03 trillion applied for, translating into an approval rate of 60.9 percent. Personal and household loans retained the largest share at 28.2 percent, followed by building, construction, and real estate (21.7 percent), trade (15.1 percent), business and social services (12.4 percent), and agriculture (8.8 percent).

This trajectory underscores the role of credit as the engine of private-sector-led–led growth. A sound financial system channels savings into productive investment, fuels entrepreneurship, and helps diversify the economy.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija says government is stepping up efforts to make credit more accessible, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, by easing collateral requirements and providing subsidised capital through programmes such as the Agricultural Credit Facility, Small Business Recovery Fund, Uganda Development Bank, Export Guarantee Scheme, and Women Enterprise Fund.

“Through these initiatives, government has cumulatively invested Shs10.2 trillion in the private sector,” Mr Kasaija says, citing reforms in financial infrastructure, such as digitisation, consumer protection, financial literacy, and swifter resolution of disputes.

While credit volumes have grown, borrowing costs have inched higher. Lending rates on shilling-denominated loans rose from 18.64 percent in May to 19.07 percent in June, buoyed by rising demand for personal and household credit, including mobile money loans, while rates on foreign-currency credit rose from 8.36 percent to 8.78 percent, as banks priced in higher risk, particularly in the mortgage and telecom sectors.

Despite the trends, Bank of Uganda has held its Central Bank Rate at 9.75 percent for 11 months, signalling confidence in the current monetary stance.