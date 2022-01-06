Protectionism is splitting EAC Common Market - UMA

Trucks at Busia border. Since September, Uganda has not exported sugar to Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Citing Uganda and Kenya, he said they are all protecting their goods, a situation that partly explains why Uganda came up with the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda policy.

The Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) has called for stronger regional mechanisms to resolve disputes which are blocking free movement of goods and services within the East African Community member states.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.