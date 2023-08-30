Reduction in loan provisioning losses shores up dfcu profits 

A reduction in losses due to loan provisioning lifted dfcu’s profits by 55 percent in the six months to June.

In details contained in the bank’s financial results for the 2023 first half, dfcu noted that loan provisioning credit losses reduced by 33 percent, representing a drop of Shs50b from Shs75b in the same period in 2022.

The reduction, thus, shored up the bank’s profit after tax, which rose from Shs18.7b in June 2022 to Shs29b, while liquid assets and customer deposits increased to Shs1.91 trillion and Shs2.49 trillion, respectively.

Ms Kate Kiiza, who was recently appointed dfcu’s executive director to replace William Sekabembe, who the bank said had opted for early retiring, indicated that advances to customers increased to Shs1.17 trillion from Shs1.39 trillion, while borrowing reduced to Shs111.4b from Shs164.1b.

Increased expenditure, especially on litigation, impacted operating costs, which increased to Shs114.8b, while net income slightly rose to Shs198.5b from Shs187.3b in the same period last year.

Total assets increased by 0.55 percent to Shs3.31 trillion from Shs3.29 trillion.

Mr Charles Mudiwa, who was appointed dfcu chief executive officer in April, said the first half of 2023 had been marked by a reduction in inflation and improvement in other fundamentals.

However, he said, there was an uptick in cyber-related risks, requiring the bank to enhance risk management and improve operating efficiencies.

Over the period, Mr Mudiwa said the Women in Business programme, which has a provision of Shs100b in credit to women, had through training and mentorship, allowed the bank to reach more than 80,000 women, many of whom were complemented with business acceleration skills for SMEs.