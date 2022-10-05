Relief for Tanzanians as fuel prices drop further

Tanzania has announced another drop in fuel pump prices as the global industry continues to stabilise.

From Wednesday, motorists in different parts of Dar es Salaam will now purchase a litre of petrol at Tsh2,886 ($1.23), Tsh133 ($0.5) less than September prices, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) said.

Residents will spend Tsh3,083 ($1.32) for a litre of diesel, which is Tsh275 ($0.12) less than previous petrol price, and buy a litre of Kerosene at Tsh3,275 ($1.40).

In Mtwara, a litre of petrol now goes for as low as Tsh2,908 ($1.24) and diesel Tsh3,099 ($1.33), while in Tanga a litre of petrol will retail at Tsh2,924 ($1.25) and diesel at Tsh3,108 ($1.34).

“The world oil prices for August 2022 that have been used for computation of local fuel prices in October 2022 decreased by 7.4 percent for petrol, 3.9 percent for diesel and 1.9 percent kerosene as compared with prices for July 2022,” said EWURA Director-General Modestus Lumato.

Fuel and other petroleum products hit a new high in May, affected by Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.