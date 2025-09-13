Revving up: Story of Spear Motors’ auto transformation 

Uganda’s automotive market is at a turning point. Once dominated by used imports and conventional engines, the sector is now feeling the pull of global megatrends - electrification, digitalisation, and sustainable transport.

With over 2.3 million registered vehicles by 2023 and imports averaging 50,000–60,000 units annually, the country’s growing car culture is colliding with urgent concerns about emissions, road safety, and infrastructure gaps.

Thus, the trends provide some hard thinking, which Spear Motors is now using to emerge from a largely conflicted tradition of dealing in fuel-powered engines to pioneer a culture of blending and innovation to chart a cleaner and smarter future.

And leading this front is Spear Motors managing director Gilbert Wavamuno, who says they have been aligning the 52-year-old company with global best practices while tackling Uganda’s homegrown challenges, including air pollution to skills shortages.

The automotive industry in Uganda mirrors the country’s rapid urbanization, with Kampala alone adding thousands of new vehicles to its streets every year, intensifying congestion and straining an outdated road system.

Yet, much of the growth stems from second-hand vehicles, often 10–12 years old at the time of import, which dominate the market, accounting for more than 80 percent of it.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are still in their infancy, with fewer than 1,000 registered units as of 2023.

Still, momentum is building, with the likes of Kiira Motors and a wave of Chinese electric motorcycles helping to normalise battery-powered transport.

However, high taxes, limited credit facilities, and a lack of charging stations continue to slow adoption.

Of course, Wavamuno and Spear Motors are oblivious to global movements, and the fear of being left behind is making them engage the overdrive gear.

“If markets like China and Europe are moving to electrification, we cannot afford to be left behind,” says Wavamuno. “Manufacturers will eventually focus on electric vehicles, and we must prepare to follow suit.”

For Spear Motors, this means diversifying offerings, training talent for next-generation technology, and engaging policymakers to create an environment where sustainable mobility can thrive.

Championing sustainability

With more than half a century in business, Spear Motors is not merely selling cars; it’s shaping Uganda’s roadmap to sustainable, technology-driven mobility.

As the country grapples with emissions, rising imports, and an evolving regulatory landscape, Spear Motors’ blend of agility and quality positions it to set the pace for the country’s automotive future.

Air quality remains a pressing concern in Kampala, which consistently ranks among Africa’s most polluted cities.

The National Environment Management Authority reports that road transport contributes up to 60 percent of urban air pollutants, with motorcycle emissions alone rivaling those of multiple cars.

Yet the number of fuel-powered motorcycle engines has grown substantially, making up 63.5 percent of vehicle imports in 2024.

Uganda Revenue Authority data indicates that of the 87,610 vehicle units imported in the 12 months to June 2024, 500,917 were motorcycles.

A large number of these run on fuel, making the transformation urgent.

Spear Motors is advocating for cleaner mobility, working closely with the Uganda Motor Industry Association to push for tax incentives and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The company is already in talks with leading electric vehicle manufacturers, but remains cautious about rolling out products without supportive policies.

“Electric vehicles are still expensive compared to combustion engines. Without incentives, the transition will remain out of reach for many Ugandans,” Wavamuno cautions.

Innovation beyond vehicles

Flexibility and a commitment to quality have been hallmarks of Spear Motors’ strategy since its founding in 1973.

Recently, the company broadened its portfolio, opening its spray and panel-beating services to all car brands.

This move has attracted a surge of customers eager to benefit from the firm’s renowned craftsmanship.

In its workshops, Spear Motors combines deep mechanical expertise with digital diagnostics linked directly to global manufacturers.

Remote troubleshooting and AI-powered systems now enhance efficiency, cut waiting times, and deliver faster resolutions for customers.

Investing in skills and talent

At the heart of Spear Motors’ success is its investment in people. The company runs a training school for mechanics, ensuring technicians meet the standards of global brands like Mercedes-Benz.

This focus on skills not only strengthens its service capacity but also contributes to professionalizing Uganda’s automotive workforce.

“Our mechanics have decades of experience and are now exposed to AI-enabled tools, which allow them to work confidently across a range of brands,” Wavamuno says.

Thus, as the electric vehicle industry takes shape, Spear Motors is counting on the government’s draft National Electric Mobility Policy (2023), which sets a target of 30 percent of new vehicle registrations to be electric by 2030.

Wavamuno believes this kind of ambition, coupled with private sector investment, can create an automotive landscape where electric vehicles, hybrid trucks, and electric motorbikes coexist with traditional vehicles.