Rise in food, fuel prices pushes up inflation rate

A number of food items have registered an increase in prices in the last two months. Photo | File 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the rise in inflation in November was driven by goods and services under food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, housing, water and electricity, among others. 

Commodity prices have increased the most in November in over three years, according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos). 
In data contained in the Consumer Price Index, Ubos indicated that a number of commodity prices had tremendously increased with carrots, which during November, registered a 14.1 percent surge in price, recording the highest rise. 
For instance, Ubos noted a kilogramme of carrots had increased from Shs2,248 in October to Shs2,565.
During the period, according to Ubos, diesel prices rose by 3.7 percent from Shs3,808 per litre to Shs3,950 per liter while petrol prices increased from Shs4,219 to an average of Shs4,358, representing a 3.3 percent surge. 

