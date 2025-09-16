Securing wins: Uganda’s blended financing needs  planned exit 

Blended financing in Uganda stands at a crossroads, with experts urging structured exit strategies to protect market gains and drive sustainable growth.

The sector has expanded financial inclusion dramatically, enabling over 5.6 million households to access new or improved financial products. But questions remain about how these achievements will endure once donor funding winds down.

Ms Sara Byabazaire, the Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Uganda acting executive director, warns that progress could unravel unless blended finance is embedded within market systems.

“That is progress worth celebrating, but the bigger question is how these gains survive once programme funding ends,” she said, emphasising the need for a drop in interest rates, broader digital platforms beyond payments, and resilient financial institutions that can thrive without donor support.

One flagship initiative is the $22m (Shs79.2b) Micro and Small Enterprises Recovery Fund, launched in 2022 with the MasterCard Foundation. The fund offers interest-free credit to tier three and tier four lenders, who then extend concessional loans to small businesses.

Mr Joseph Sanjula Lutwama, the FSD Uganda director of research and insights, says the fund is set to support 50,000 micro and small enterprises, 40 percent of which are youth-owned and 30 percent women-owned, and safeguard over 250,000 jobs in five years.

Lending costs for tier four borrowers remain steep, easing only slightly from 50 percent to 45 percent annually. Women-owned businesses, which often depend on these lenders, remain particularly vulnerable.

Mr Adrian Bukenya, the MasterCard Foundation country director, says blended financing must challenge entrenched market biases.

“We are demystifying the narrative that young people are too risky to invest in. Institutions serving women and youth have shown they can use concessional funds efficiently,” he notes.

Since its founding in 2015, FSD has reached over 1.1 million adults, half of them women, through financial inclusion programmes. As blended financing evolves into a vehicle for mobilising private capital, FSD argues that sustainability must now take center stage.