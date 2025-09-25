Shilling holds firm as dollar demand softens 

The shilling strengthened steadily against the dollar in the 12 months to August, defying regional volatility and seasonal pressures.



Data from Bank of Uganda indicates that in the interbank foreign exchange market, over the 12 months, the local unit appreciated by about 3.7 percent.

In August 2024, the dollar cost an average of Shs3,723.65, the weakest point for the shilling during the year, but had by July 2025 eased to Shs3,586.57, marking the strongest level for the shilling in more than a year.

There were, however, moments of fluctuation along the way. The dollar briefly regained in January, when it rose by 0.7 percent, reflecting stronger seasonal demand.

But the shilling quickly regained, with June 2025 posting the sharpest monthly strengthening of 1.3 percent, a move that set the stage for July’s new lows in the dollar price.

Trading conditions remained calm, with the gap between buying and selling holding at around 10 shillings, equivalent to just 27 basis points.

The narrow spread points to an orderly market even as activity increased. Interbank foreign exchange market transactions grew steadily through the year, with monthly purchases averaging about $1.28b against sales of $1.14b.

By mid-2025, both purchases and sales were running almost 40 percent higher than they had been in August 2024, showing a clear rise in market depth and liquidity.

Economists attribute the shilling’s performance to a mix of steady inflows, modest import demand, and a disciplined monetary policy stance.

While the final months of 2024 brought small reversals, the overall trajectory was one of gradual appreciation.