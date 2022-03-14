Shippers seek to increase membership

The Intergovernmental Standing Committee on Shipping (ISCOS) has resolved to attract more member states beyond the current four in order to harness the benefits of working as a team.

This was revealed by ISCOS chairman who is also Uganda’s minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

The minister cited one of the benefits that the four members have been able to take advantage of as saving 500 dollars through marine insurance. He urged other potential member states not to miss out the opportunity.

According to Gen Katumba, the ISCOS has tasked the secretariat to work out the modalities since other members have shown interest to join.

“We have also given the secretariat the task of changing ISCOS so that it can accommodate more members than the original four,” the minister said during the 7th ISCOS assembly of ministers held at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel in Entebbe.

ISCOS is an intergovernmental maritime and shipping body that was established by a treaty in 1967 by the governments of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia to protect and promote their regional shipping and maritime interests.

Zambia’s minister of transport and logistics, Mr Frank Musebe Tayali said: “It’s time for Africa to come out of dependence, the bondage of York and be able to facilitate our own trade and this is why we had to meet. Since other members have shown interest to come on board, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

According to him, different countries have different challenges. For inatnce, Zambia faces a lot of tariff and non-tariff barrier challenges, according to the minister.

“We have no control over the end products; once we have imported things, for example from china, it’s really out of our control. We can’t determine what the price is going to be because we have no say as maritime activities are concerned. So, the efficient movement of our goods is subject to other multinational companies that are owning these shipping lines. This is one area that we need assistance,” he said.