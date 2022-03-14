Shippers seek to increase membership

ISCOS Chairperson, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala addressing the ISCOS assembly of Ministers during the 7th meeting at Imperial Resort beach hotel in Entebbe. Photo/Eve Muganga

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

This was revealed by ISCOS chairman who is also Uganda’s minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala

The Intergovernmental Standing Committee on Shipping (ISCOS) has resolved to attract more member states beyond the current four in order to harness the benefits of working as a team.

