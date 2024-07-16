Shs19b Tourism Institute to curb expatriates  

Construction works of a modern Shs19 billion Tourism Institute in Jinja which started in October last year, are expected to be concluded by September this year, according to the contractor CRJE.



The Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) funded by the World Bank under the Finance Ministry and Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP), is currently at 58 percent, according to the project’s site engineer.

The Institute will equip hoteliers and tourism students with the skills to boost the local and regional hospitality industry.

This is in response to the rivalry from foreigners who have taken up top jobs in Uganda’s hospitality industry.

While updating the media on the progress of the facility last week, Mr Enock Yiga, the site engineer with CRJE East Africa Limited, said the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute whose work started in October 2023, is expected to be completed by September this year.

Mr Yiga was speaking during a three-day media tour in Jinja organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities last week.

The Institute will have a classroom block, an administrative block and a multipurpose hall. This is in addition to a mock kitchen like the one established at the newly refurbished Crested Crane Hotel in Jinja.

“There will be 17 classrooms, each accommodating 30 students, a library accommodating 90 students and a computer lab accommodating 90 students,” Yiga said.