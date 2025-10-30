Shs88b in closed mobile money accounts remains unclaimed 

In a rapidly evolving digital financial landscape, the story of mobile money and e-wallets has long been one of innovation, inclusion, and convenience.

From Kampala’s bustling markets to remote rural outposts, e-money has transformed how Ugandans save, pay, and transact.

Yet beneath this success story lies a quieter, equally important story, one that speaks to unclaimed money held in dormant digital accounts.

During the financial year ending June 30, 2025, Bank of Uganda reported that it had received Shs10.8b from closed or inactive e-money accounts, in fulfillment of requirements of the National Payment Systems Act.

These funds represent the balances left behind by customers who had either closed their accounts, lost access, or failed to claim their money through e-money issuers such as mobile-money operators.

Under the National Payment Systems Act, e-money issuers, including mobile money companies and fintechs, are bound to remit unclaimed balances to the Central Bank, which prevents private operators from profiting off dormant funds in cases where they are not claimed.



The Bank of Uganda 2024/25 Integrated Report indicates that as of June 2025, at least Shs560.8m had been claimed, but a significant Shs88.1b remained in Central Bank’s custody, which mirrors a growing number of Ugandans who have disengaged from digital financial systems without reclaiming their money.

Inactive e-money account challenge

The phenomenon of dormant e-money is directly tied to the rising volume of inactive mobile-money accounts.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Market Performance Report for the quarter ended June indicates that the country recorded 51.1 million mobile-money subscriptions, but only 34.6 million were active within the preceding 90 days.

This means that roughly 16.5 million accounts, about one-third of all registered users, were inactive.

The data reveal a widening gap between registration and usage.

Many accounts become inactive due to multiple SIM ownership, lost phones, migration to new networks, or lack of consistent income flows.

Under the National Payment Systems Act, such accounts transition from inactive to dormant, at which point their balances must be transferred to the Central Bank for safekeeping.

The National Payment Systems Act requires the Central Bank to safeguard the money for at least seven years, within which, if no claim is made against an e-money account after seven years, the funds are sent to the Consolidated Fund.

These figures underscore the scale of unclaimed digital money in Uganda’s financial ecosystem. While the total value of mobile-money transactions reached an impressive 2.18 billion, the high inactivity rate suggests that inclusion remains uneven.

Millions of Ugandans have access to mobile-money accounts, yet a significant share do not use them regularly, effectively trapping billions in idle balances.

The Integrated Annual Report 2024–2025 further shows that trust account balances, which back all e-money in circulation, grew by 7.3 percent, from Shs2.05 trillion in June 2024 to Shs2.2 trillion, while the proportion of e-value held in customer accounts rose to 33.9 percent.

However, agent balances fell from 27.9 percent to 22.9 percent, a shift that reflects deepening digital penetration.

The Bank of Uganda report noted that “the reconciliation of e-value issued against trust-account balances indicated that e-money in circulation was sufficiently covered,” ensuring that every unit of e-value was backed by cash held in trust accounts.

The digital future

The e-money sector now includes more than 18 licensed issuers and over one million active agents, forming one of the continent’s most dynamic financial inclusion ecosystems.