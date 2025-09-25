Signed and sealed: Mail delivery continues to thrive in the digital age

Even as data traffic explodes, Uganda’s post and courier lanes remain busy, fuelled by e-commerce fulfilment, cross-border paperwork, and time-critical deliveries.

These, according to the UCC Market Performance Report for the second quarter, are giving Uganda’s post and courier industry fresh momentum, even as data use soars and lives move online.

Uganda’s internet economy has been surging in the last 10 years, but the country is still moving a lot of physical stuff.

In the 2025 second quarter, post and courier operators handled 375,433 mail items nationwide, alongside 297,767 courier deliveries, a reminder that visas, contracts, exam scripts, spare parts, and medicines don’t travel as PDFs.

The postal tally included East Africa inbound 17,863, East Africa outbound 10,178, rest-of-world inbound 178,989, and rest-of-world outbound 216,012, plus Express Mail Service (EMS) outbound 3,173 and EMS inbound 2,733.

On the courier side, Posta Uganda moved 73,366 items, while domestic couriers delivered 117,082, international 65,896, regional 9,878, and inter-city 31,545.

Sector revenues closed the quarter at Shs12.4b.

The paper trail that won’t die

If anything, the mix of flows explains the sector’s staying power. Express Mail Service remains the channel of choice when documents such as university transcripts, legal filings, tender documents, travel paperwork, must be trackable and time-bound.

The East Africa lanes show steady two-way traffic, while the heavier “rest-of-world” legs reflect diaspora, trade samples, and global marketplaces that still need a verified chain of custody.

When deadlines, signatures, or original stamps matter, “send by courier” still beats “scan and email.”

E-commerce’s quiet engine

The report’s Industry Snapshot is dominated by data-age figures, 254.1 million GB downloaded, 2.18 billion mobile money transactions, but the courier panels tell a complementary story.

Online discovery is only half the sale; fulfilment and returns complete it.

Domestic couriers’ 117,082 drops in a single quarter signal growing last-mile demand from SMEs selling via social media or marketplaces, while inter-city runs keep upcountry buyers in the loop.

Door-to-door economy

Regulators are also nudging the market toward safer, more reliable operators.

In March, UCC convened the inaugural Postal and Courier Baraza under the theme: “Safe hands, secure delivery, use licensed operators,” to raise awareness of licensing, consumer redress, and the risks of grey-market riders.

The same quarter saw wider consumer-protection drives, anti-fraud campaigns, and digital safety forums, recognising that the reputational cost of lost parcels or fake operators can spill into the broader digital economy.

Why Posta still matters

Posta Uganda’s 73,366 items in the second quarter show the national operator’s continued relevance as an affordable, ubiquitous backbone.

In many districts, the post office doubles as a trusted counter for identity checks, PO boxes, and pickup points, services private couriers lean on when road quality, addressing, and informal settlements complicate door-to-door promises.

That blend, universal service plus private-sector speed, keeps the ecosystem resilient.

Three signals to watch emerge from the charts. First, Express Mail Service volumes: a proxy for time-sensitive, authenticated flows that tend to grow with cross-border study, travel, and trade.

Second, domestic versus inter-city courier splits - as cities sprawl and regional towns digitise, expect more same-day and next-day “click-to-collect” options.

Third, sector revenue at Shs12.4b - modest next to telecoms, but a base that could expand if addressing customs clearance and returns logistics keep improving.

Uganda’s networks are carrying more bits than ever, but the boxes aren’t going away.

The second quarter of 2025 numbers suggest a hybrid future: screens to buy, couriers to deliver, and a postal backbone that still ties the system together.