Silent climb: Ugandans quietly joining dollar-millionaire club

Uganda’s dollar-millionaires have risen by 33 percent over the last decade, reaching 1,605 individuals in 2025.

This is steady, but modest compared to peers like Rwanda, which registered a growth of 48 percent.

However, Uganda’s growth is higher compared to regional peers such as Kenya and Tanzania, whose millionaire class has grown by 14 percent and 17 percent, respectively, according to the Africa Wealth Report June 2025.

The report by international wealth advisory firm Henley & Partners shows that between 2015 and 2025, Uganda recorded its sharpest surge post-Covid-19 in 2022, with the millionaire class growing by 560 individuals to 1,500 from 940 in 2021.

The sudden surge suggests a post-Covid rebound, driven by resilient sectors such as real estate, financial services, and trade. However, the growth has since moderated, with an addition of just 100 individuals between 2022 and mid-2025.

Structure of wealth

The report defines millionaires as those with $1m or more in investable assets, which include property, cash, and listed equities, excluding debt.

As of June 2025, Uganda had 1,605 high-net-worth individuals, of which 1,600 were millionaires, with investable assets of $1m or more, while five were centi-millionaires - investable capital - of $100m or more. However, the country has no dollar-billionaire ($1b or more).

The details above mean that whereas Uganda’s wealth pyramid is broad at the base, it remains thin at the top.

The static ultra-rich segment indicates that while more Ugandans are crossing the millionaire threshold, no one is breaking into global-scale wealth categories - the billionaire class.

This contrasts with Tanzania, which has a billionaire, and Kenya, which has about 16 centi-millionaires.

Regional comparison

Uganda is 15th in Africa’s top 20 wealthiest nations and third in East Africa. At 6,800 millionaires and 16 centi-millionaires, Kenya is ranked fifth in Africa and first in

East Africa. Tanzania follows (12th in Africa and second in East Africa), with 2,100 millionaires, five centi-millionaires, and one billionaire, the only one in the region.

Rwanda, with 1,000 millionaires and three centi-millionaires, is ranked 16th in Africa and fourth in East Africa.

The details above indicate that Uganda lags behind Kenya and Tanzania in both absolute numbers and in producing ultra-wealthy individuals, while Rwanda, with a smaller economy, is catching up quickly due to higher growth rates.

This shows that Uganda’s economic potential isn’t fully translating into elite wealth accumulation compared to its peers.

Africa’s dollar millionaire giants

Overall, according to the report, Africa, as of June 2025, had 122,500 dollar millionaires, 384 centi-millionaires, and 25 billionaires.

South Africa alone has 34 percent of Africa’s millionaires (41,100 individuals) and dominates the ultra-wealthy space. Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, and Kenya close off the top five, accounting for 63 percent of millionaires and 88 percent of billionaires across the continent.

The report notes that Mauritius, Rwanda, and Morocco have registered the fastest expansion, rising by 63 percent, 48 percent, and 40 percent between 2015 and June 2025.

This has largely been due to political stability, tax efficiency, and strategic investment policies.

However, during the period, the report notes, Nigeria lost nearly half of its millionaires, a decline of 47 percent, due to political and economic shocks, which have eroded private wealth.

The Africa Wealth Report doesn’t specify which industries are generating Uganda’s wealth.

Historically, Ugandan millionaires have been active in real estate, trade, telecoms, finance, and agriculture.

Unlike Kenya and South Africa, Uganda has fewer publicly listed firms and a smaller capital market. This makes wealth accumulation less visible and harder to track.

It was not immediately clear whether this wealth is being driven by productive sectors such as agribusiness, industry, tech, or by traditional rent-seeking sectors such as land, imports, and construction.

However, UDB director of economic research, knowledge management, and chief economist Francis Mwesigye, said Uganda has a healthy supply of high-growth potential areas such as real estate, tourism, fashion, music, creative industry, and tech, which could be driving the growth.

“Agritech and value addition are also creating a lot of wealth. Then there is oil and the mineral sector. There has been growth in the gold sector. I wouldn’t be surprised by the growth,” he said.

Analysts also note that the country could be sitting on huge potential supported by a young population, natural resources, and strategic location, which gives it an edge to perform closer to Kenya or Tanzania, but could be held back by policy, infrastructure, and financial ecosystem constraints.

Therefore, analysts argue that there is need to improve capital markets, attract investment migration, and diversify beyond traditional sectors to build a solid class of millionaires in the next decade.

Details in the report suggest that Uganda’s millionaire class could be growing, but more as a quiet climb than a bold surge.

The sharp 2022 rebound showed potential, but stagnation since then and the lack of ultra-wealthy expansion suggest that Uganda still has untapped capacity compared to its neighbors.

Thus, the next phase will depend heavily on whether wealth shifts into productive and scalable sectors that can push more individuals into the centi-millionaire and eventually billionaire categories.







