Simba Cement expands operations, strengthens construction sector

Simba Cement is making significant strides in Uganda's construction industry by providing high-quality cement at competitive prices. With the expansion of its operations, including the establishment of the largest clinker manufacturing plant in West Pokot, Kenya, it is positioning itself as a key player in the region’s construction market.

The new clinker plant is expected to enhance logistical efficiency and reduce operational costs, enabling the company to offer more affordable cement to its customers. This development is timely, given the rising demand for construction materials in Uganda, driven by both infrastructure projects and the need for affordable housing.

The product line includes several key offerings tailored to different construction needs. For general construction purposes, the 32.5R CEM IV cement provides rapid strength and quick drying times, helping to reduce construction timelines. For larger civil works, such as apartments and commercial buildings, the 32.5N CEM II cement is an ideal choice, also being suitable for producing precast concrete items like pavers and culverts. For heavy-duty construction projects, including bridges and high-rise buildings, the Power 42.5N cement offers the high compressive strength needed for reliable performance.

Mr Heet Raval, the company’s Marketing Manager, emphasized the importance of balancing affordability with quality. “Our focus has always been to offer high-quality cement at affordable prices without compromising quality. We believe that by supporting President Yoweri Museveni’s vision of affordable housing, we contribute significantly to Uganda’s socio-economic growth.”

Ms Edna Agwata, Sales Manager, highlighted the impact of the new clinker plant on pricing strategy. “Our proximity to raw material sources plays a crucial role in our pricing strategy. The newly commissioned clinker plant ensures logistical efficiency, reduced transport costs, and an overall lower carbon footprint. This allows us to continue offering affordable cement without compromising quality.”

Environmental sustainability and safety are also priorities, with the company adhering to ISO standards and following environmental guidelines set by regulatory bodies like the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA). Efforts to minimize the carbon footprint and ensure worker safety are integral to its operations.

Looking ahead, the company’s research and development team is focused on continuous product innovation. “We have recently introduced CEM II cement, specifically developed to meet the growing demand for high-strength cement in civil works and infrastructure projects,” noted Ms Agwata.