SMEs prime source of new jobs, income generation- Kasaija tells Indian investors

SMEs are the prime source of new jobs and play a crucial role in income generation as well as in industrialization processes, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija told Indian investors in a meeting on Saturday. 
“India has consistently remained one of the top investors in Uganda with an estimated investment worth US$1bn in the last two decades. In 2020, India’s investments in Uganda hit USD$200 million,” Mr Kasaija said as he opened the Uganda- India Business Convention at the International Conference Centre, Kampala Serena Hotel.
The convention is part of a series of activities organized for members of the Indian Industries Association (IIA) who are on an eight-day tour of Uganda to explore partnerships in Investment, Trade, and Tourism.

