Staffing levels improve for third month

A number of companies have boosted  staff numbers due to an increase in new orders. Photo | Courtesy 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

Since November, companies have seen growth in new orders thus forcing companies to hire additional staff to meet demand.  

Staffing levels improved for the third month since November as companies responded to substantial growth in workloads and demand, according to the Stanbic monthly Purchase Managers Index. 
The Index, which measures the monthly performance of the economy, noted that companies were forced to increase staff levels to counter rising demand for a number of goods and services, coming on the back of full reopening of the economy in January.
 
On January 24, government fully reopened the economy, allowing a number of sectors such as entertainment, transport, bars and entrainment centres, restaurants and eateries to fully operate for the first time in over two years. 
While presenting findings of the Purchase Managers Index, which gathers economic performance data through interviewing company executives and procurement managers, Mr Ferishka Bharuth, the Stanbic Africa region economist, said at the weekend employment was high for the third month in a row supported by the need to increase output to supply new orders and  build sufficient stock. 

