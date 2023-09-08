Stanbic cuts cost of cross border money transfer

The UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Stanbic Bank have signed a partnership that seeks to cut the cost incurred by migrant workers while send money back home to Uganda.

The partnership, which will be implemented through FlexiPay, Stanbic’s flagship digital payment platform, will reduce the value of money being eroded through sending charges paid to agents by migrant workers.

IFAD expects the cost to reduce by at least 50 percent.

Data indicates that the average cost of transferring money to Uganda by migrant workers is 11.3 percent, which is way higher than the global average of 6.25 percent and Africa’s 8.35 percent.

The partnership under Prime Africa Initiative, will promote affordable digital remittances in rural Uganda through FlexiPay, which enables simplified onboarding of unbanked Ugandans to access financial services.

The partnership will initially enable migrants in Kenya and Sweden to send money to Uganda at a transaction fee of less than 3 percent.