Stanbic’s big bet: Takeover deal that could redraw EA’s banking landscape

Back in March 2023, Standard Bank Group, the parent company of Stanbic Bank, unveiled an ambitious plan for East Africa: acquire a Kenyan bank by 2025 and climb into the country’s top three lenders.

Kenya was the obvious target. It is the region’s financial hub, the anchor of cross-border trade, and the pace-setter for much of East Africa’s credit and capital markets.

The spotlight quickly turned to NCBA Group, a fast-growing mid-tier bank with a market capitalisation of about Ksh124b (Shs3.41 trillion) and assets worth Ksh1.1 trillion (Shs30.25 trillion) as of mid-October 2025.

CBA sits exactly where Stanbic wants to be: too significant to ignore, yet still a realistic acquisition compared to giants like Equity Bank, with Ksh1.75 trillion (Shs48.1 trillion) in assets, and KCB Group at Ksh2 trillion (Shs55 trillion).

When reports of a potential Stanbic-NCBA buyout this week, 14, investors reacted instantly.

NCBA’s share price jumped nearly 9 percent to Ksh75.25 (Shs2,070), lifting its market value from Ksh105b (Shs2.89 trillion) to Ksh114.5b (Shs3.15 trillion) in a single day.



The stock is up 56 percent since January and 78 percent over the past year, a sign that investors believe in NCBA’s growth story and the likelihood of a deal that could create Kenya’s third-largest bank.

For Stanbic, buying NCBA would likely cost between Ksh150b and Ksh160b (Shs4.1-4.4 trillion), including a takeover premium.

But the strategic payoff would be enormous: immediate scale in Kenya, access to NCBA’s digital-first culture, and a seat at the top table of Kenya’s premier banking market. The story doesn’t end in Kenya. Uganda, where Stanbic has long dominated the banking sector, would feel the tremors too.

Uganda is tightly linked to Kenya’s financial system, and a merger at the group level would inevitably reshape competition in Kampala.

Stanbic Uganda is the sector’s anchor, with Shs10.3 trillion in assets and Shs7.1 trillion in deposits, the largest in the market. It raises money cheaply and lends cautiously, keeping non-performing loans around Shs70b.



Its 27 percent return on equity and 39 percent cost-income ratio make it both profitable and efficient. By lending only about 62 percent of its deposits, Stanbic ensures it remains well-capitalised and ready to lend even when others pull back.

By contrast, NCBA Uganda is still in high-growth mode. Its 2024 pre-tax profit rose 40 percent to Shs46b, while loans expanded by 18 percent to Shs298b.



Deposits increased by 15 percent to Shs654b, and total income grew 20 percent to Shs137b, while the non-performing loan ratio fell from 6.4 to 3.8 percent.



A Stanbic-NCBA tie-up would combine discipline with agility. Uganda’s biggest companies already trade through Kenya’s financial hub. If the group aligns treasury, forex, and cash-management systems, transactions will move faster, pricing will tighten, and clients operating across both markets will benefit from a seamless experience.

The impact would be most visible in digital banking. NCBA’s mobile lending products, such as MoKash, have built a rich data trove on small borrowers.



Combine that with Stanbic’s strong risk management and balance sheet, and the result could be quicker credit decisions, smarter scoring, and tighter fraud control, all crucial for small businesses.

The equipment and vehicle-finance segments could also heat up. NCBA leads that space in Kenya, while Stanbic dominates in Uganda. Using similar vendor networks, valuation standards, and contracts across borders could lower borrowing costs and speed up approvals.

Distribution could deepen, too. NCBA’s partnership-driven approach, combined with Stanbic’s scale and low-cost structure, would make it easier to market savings, investment, and insurance products digitally.



Shared technology and vendors would cut selling costs and improve efficiency at a time when liquidity remains tight.

Integration risks, however, cannot be ignored. Mergers often disrupt systems and delay decisions. Policies may tighten before they stabilise.

Yet, if the execution goes right, the ripple effect could redefine Uganda’s banking landscape and set a new regional standard.

The wave of consolidation is part of a wider East African trend. In Kenya, the Central Bank has pushed for fewer but sturdier banks that can absorb shocks and sustain growth.

A 2024 law raised the minimum core-capital requirement to Ksh10b (Shs275b) by 2029.

Uganda has already implemented an enhanced minimum capital requirement for tier one financial institutions of Shs150b.

Thus, for Standard Bank Group, acquiring NCBA is more than a Kenyan move.