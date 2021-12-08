Prime

Survey reports rising demand for workers after six-month decline

Whereas the survey reported an increase in product prices, employment picked up for the first time in four months . PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Overall, economic performance slightly declined from a score of 54.6 in October to 54.1. 
  • During the period, the survey reported strengthening of the private sector due to strong recovery witnessed in the last four months. 

There was a rebound in demand for employees as companies responded to sustained increases in output and new orders, according to the Stanbic Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index.  

