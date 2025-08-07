Tax collections from Uganda’s rich decline, URA data shows

Tax collections from High Net Worth Individuals, otherwise considered as the country’s extremely rich, dropped across several bands in the four years to June 2024, according to data from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

URA defines High Net Worth Individuals as those with shareholding in companies with an annual turnover of Shs40b, net investable assets of Shs1b, land transactions of Shs1b, making annual imports of Shs1b, and owning a motor vehicle worth more than Shs500m.

Such individuals had, by June 2023, according to URA, grown by over 900 percent from 144 to 1,359 taxpayers.

However, despite the massive growth, absolute collections remained low with declines recorded in the four years to June 2024.

URA data indicates that collections reduced by almost Shs50b in the 12 months to June 2022 from Shs168.62b in June 2021 to Shs121.21b, before recovering slightly to Shs130.06b in the period ended June 2023.

URA does not explain the drop despite the growth in numbers, but there has been a general recovery since June 2022.

The drop could, however, be explained by the impact of Covid-19 and subsequent economic shocks that buffeted most income groups between 2020 and 2023.

URA data further indicates that during the 12 months to June 2024, collections, however, recovered, rising by Shs22.66b from Shs130.06b in June 2023 to Shs152.72b.

The details are contained in the URA Annual Data Book 2023/24, which indicates that revenue collections from the rich have had a gross reduction of 10.4 percent, which is equivalent to about Shs78b in the four years to June 2024.

For instance, data indicates that collections declined by Shs47.41b in the 12 months to June 2022, but slowed to Shs8.85b in the same period in June 2023, before increasing to Shs22.66b in June 2024. Almost all collection bands registered declines during the four years, but the most affected were customs and income tax.

For instance, during the period, collections from customs reduced from Shs36.4b in June 2021 to Shs19.26b in June 2024, while those from income tax dropped from Shs66.39b to Shs41.18b in the same period.

However, URA registered increases in value-added tax collections from Shs35.63b in June 2021 to Shs38.89b, while rental tax and pay-as-you-earn increased from Shs22.94b to Shs32.61b and from Shs2.2b to Shs2.71b, respectively.

In April 2018, URA released a study conducted by Ms Jalia Kangave, Mr Ronald Waiswa, Ms Susan Nakato, Ms Milly Nalukwago, and Mr Patrick Lumala Zzimbe – all URA employees then – that sought to ensure that extremely rich Ugandans pay their fair share of taxes.

The study had been part of a wider plan to boost revenue collections, whose rate to gross domestic product ratio had stagnated at 10 percent.

While releasing the report, different URA officials indicated that most of the High Net Worth Individuals or the extremely rich Ugandans were civil servants and politicians, many of whom, despite having modest salaries, had amassed unexplained wealth, yet they were not paying taxes on that wealth.

Others in the fold, the URA study noted, included lawyers, architects, engineers, and artists, among others.

The study also found that whereas there was no universal definition of High Net Worth Individuals, in Uganda, many of such people had invested heavily, especially in real estate, because they considered it safer to invest in … and in Uganda it is easy for them to acquire and register property”.