The electricity paradox: Excess generation, unreliable supply

The energy sector stands at a crossroads. The country has expanded electricity access faster than ever before, yet the recent wave of nationwide power outages has exposed deep cracks beneath the progress.

As Uganda wraps up the National Development Plan (NDP III) and prepares to roll out NDP IV, the energy sector tells a story of both achievement and frustration; of new connections lighting up homes, but also of unreliable supply dimming industrial hopes.

Across the country, households and businesses have been grappling with repeated blackouts in recent weeks.

In Kampala and several upcountry towns, small business owners say the interruptions have forced them to rely on generators, driving up costs and disrupting productivity.

Hospitals and schools have also been affected, revealing how fragile the power reliability remains despite increased generation capacity.

Timothy Lubanga, the Office of the Prime Minister commissioner for monitoring and evaluation, says the sector’s performance under NDP III has been mixed.

“While access to electricity expanded as planned, our assessment shows that about 40 percent of the targets were only moderately achieved, and a significant portion lacked data to verify performance,” he sad during the energy sector performance review.

Government data shows that power generation performance stood at 67 percent, while renewable energy development lagged due to weak reporting and monitoring systems.

Absorption has already been difficult. At the Renewable Energy Conference and Expo 2025, it emerged that while energy programmes under NDP III had an approved budget of Shs1.13 trillion, only 58.6 percent of the released funds were spent.

“We need to improve absorption rates and ensure project readiness before approval,” Lubanga said, noting that high energy losses, currently at 16 percent, and costly tariffs continue to limit progress. The ongoing power cuts, he added, highlight the structural weaknesses in grid maintenance and capacity planning.

“The outages show that while we have invested heavily in generation, our transmission and distribution systems are still catching up,” he said.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, who officiated the review, said government is now shifting focus “from access to impact, ensuring that electricity drives productivity, industrialisation and inclusive growth.

“Energy is the engine that powers all other sectors of our economy,” she said. “It fuels enterprise, supports social services, and drives Uganda’s transformation agenda.”

Under NDP IV and the Tenfold Growth Strategy, Uganda aims to grow its economy from $50b to $500b by 2040, which will require increasing generation capacity from the current 2,052 megawatts to more than 15,000 megawatts by 2030.

“This ambition demands sustained investment and innovation year after year,” Ms Nankabirwa said, citing ongoing transmission expansion projects, including new lines in Gulu, Nebbi, Arua, Mirama, Kabale, Karuma, and Kawanda, that have improved supply reliability and connected more homes and industries.

“Access to electricity now stands at 60 percent, including off-grid solar connections,” she said. “That is progress, but we must move faster toward universal coverage.”

Still, she acknowledged that recent blackouts have shaken public confidence, noting that: “These interruptions are painful, but they remind us that system reliability is as important as generation capacity.”

To address high costs and promote sustainability, government has reduced industrial tariffs to five US cents per kilowatt hour and is scaling up clean cooking technologies to reduce reliance on charcoal and firewood.

Analysts, however, say the “power paradox”, having excess generation but unreliable supply, can only be solved by investing in modern grid infrastructure, stronger maintenance regimes, and faster fault response systems.

Others point to the need for a broader renewable energy strategy to reduce overreliance on hydropower, which is vulnerable to fluctuating water levels and climate variability.

Uganda has abundant potential in solar, geothermal, and wind, yet these remain underdeveloped.

As the country enters the NDP IV era, the challenge is no longer just about expanding access, but ensuring affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity that powers the country’s growth ambitions.