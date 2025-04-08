The endless train service suspensions costing URC billions of shillings 

On February 4, 2015, by approximately 9:15 am, a crowd had formed inside the Rift Valley Railways (RVR) compound, which has since reverted to Uganda Railways Corporation (URC), in Kampala.

It was a momentous day for the people of Kampala, and Uganda by extension, who had last seen a passenger train almost 30 years ago, in the 90s.

Thus, the morning of February 4, 2015, was historic in so many ways, as former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Jennifer Musisi, conducted a test ride of the train wagon that would break decades of jinxed passenger train services in Kampala and Uganda by extension.

“This is the beginning of de-congesting the city,” Ms Musisi said at an event, where she also indicated that the train service would be used by more than 10,000 people per day to supplement a network of more than 300 buses.

“Introduction of railway transport has always been one of the key things we think should happen in Kampala to combat the perennial traffic jams and as a result de-congest the city,” she said then.

The test run had started from the then RVR office in Kampala, made stops in Bugolobi, Kireka, and finally in Namanve.

It covered about 14 kilometres in approximately 58 minutes, but during normal operations, it would take less than 40 minutes.

KCCA had then indicated that the train services would start later in March, three months later than the date it had set, but passengers had to wait until December 2015 – almost 10 months – before they would use the train.

Of course, the return of passenger train services had required adjustments in the 20-year concession under which a Kenyan consortium - operating as Rift Valley Railways (RVR) - was managing assets of URC, particularly the metre gauge railway network.

At the time, Ms Musisi said that government’s concession with RVR, which was later terminated in 2017 due to neglect of the railway network, failure to hit agreed freight volumes, which had been revised downwards in 2014, and failure to invest in the railway network, only allowed transportation of cargo.

Therefore, to accommodate the new direction – of passenger train services – the concession had to be amended, which would allow KCCA to first launch the Kampala-Namanve route and later Nalukolongo-Wankulukuku to Kampala and Port Bell-Kampala.

However, 10 years later, the plan to revive an efficient passenger train service that would de-congest the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area and the central business district and structure a competitive public transport system seems to have been lost in a maze of an inefficient system that is defined by endless suspensions.

URC, EU officials and other donors test-ride a passenger train ahead of the launch of the Namanve-Mukono passenger rail stretch last year. The EU is a major funder of Uganda’s railway network. Photo / Michael Kakumirizi

Lost in the suspension maze

In the last 10 years, URC has suspended passenger train services at least more than six times, with some of the suspensions lasting as long as a year or more.

The first suspension arrived less than two years in 2017 after URC, Rift Valley Railways, and KCCA had launched the passenger train service in 2015.

This followed the expiry of the contract that KCCA had signed with Uganda Railways Corporation and Rift Valley Railways, the concessioner.

The suspension had also come at a time when government had terminated RVR’s 20-year concession - which had been contracted to operate Uganda’s metre gauge railway until 2030 - after years of underwhelming performance.

In a January 2018 letter, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija asked RVR to hand over assets of Uganda railways to URC after termination of the concession on account of failing to hit the agreed freight volumes.

However, passenger train services resumed in February 2018 but were suspended again in March 2020 due to Covid-19-related restrictions.

The service was restored in November 2020 but was suspended again in June 2021 - still due to Covid-19 – before resuming in August 2021.

With the Covid-19 troubles now behind and the economy resuming normal operations, passenger train services seemed to have resumed at the final bend of 2021 with a promise of improved efficiency throughout 2022.

However, in April 2023, they were suspended again, which would be the fourth time in less than eight years.

The suspension, which was lifted in April 2024, lasted about a year due to the need to rehabilitate and upgrade existing lines. But between there, there was another short suspension, which was subsequently lifted in June 2024. However, a few months later, the service was again temporarily suspended in September 2024 due to safety concerns.

The decision had been taken after the URC technical team had determined that the Mbuya-Kinawataka stretch, which had partly been submerged in the Kinawataka swamp, posed safety concerns with the rail facing the danger of caving in and possible derailing.

However, it was restored just a month in November 2024, after renovations that included the extension of the rail network to Mukono Municipality.

The extension had, however, started earlier in April 2023, before the suspension of the Kampala-Namanve route.

Thus, the latest suspension, which was announced on Monday, is part of a series that questions government’s promise and commitment to restore train services in Uganda by working on the metre gauge railway and establishing an efficient passenger train service.

The suspension, which URC says is temporary and will be lifted on April 14, will allow the repair of a section of the rail network damaged due to a track embankment failure and reinforce the embankment to guarantee the safety of both passengers and cargo.

“An unfortunate incident happened, I think, last week. Our technical team has been doing assessments to see if a train is able to move with over 700 Ugandans. By yesterday evening [April 6], and given the fact that it had rained, it was impossible to have Ugandans navigate that section safely,” John Lennon Ssengendo, the URC public and corporate communications lead, said on Monday.

Yesterday, he said the suspension was significant in terms of lost revenue, with at least 3,500 passengers that use the route daily at Shs2,000 expected to find alternatives.

“Over a period of seven days, the total loss is approximately Shs49m. This highlights the impact of the suspension on our revenue,” he said.

With the suspensions having a huge cost implication on both URC and passengers, Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa, said last evening that they have taken numerous steps to address issues affecting rail transport, which include improving drainage to prevent future flooding and upgrading infrastructure to enhance the overall rail system and minimize the risk of disruptions.

“We want to prevent similar suspensions in the future by implementing a number of measures,” he said.

Poor performance

In his report for the period ended June 2024, Auditor General Edward Akol indicated that URC had one of the worst return on investment among public enterprises, which was less than 5 percent.

It also returned a liquidity ratio of below 1.5, which indicated that it would be difficult for the corporation to pay its debts as and when they fall due.

The report also indicated that although the targeted number of commuter passengers had been set at 3.17 million for the three-year period, the number of passengers transported was just 837,528, resulting in a significant performance gap of more than 2.34 million.

During the period, URC’s loss had also expanded by 2.1 percent or Shs740m from Shs35.6b in the year to June 2023 to Shs36.34b.

Value for money

Uganda’s developed rail network covers 1,250 kilometres, but currently, only or less than 20 percent is serviceable, with the rest either abandoned or closed.

It accounts for less than 2 percent of cargo transportation and less than 1 percent of passenger services.

Government has, since 2019, injected substantial amounts of money into the rehabilitation of the metre gauge railway.

Last year government injected Shs101b in the construction of the Namanve-Mukono leg of the Kampala-Mukono line.

In 2022, government obtained $301m (Shs1.11 trillion) from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to implement several projects, including rehabilitation of the Kampala-Namanve-Mukono line, Kampala-Kyengera, Kyengera-Bujuuko, and Kampala-Port Bell.

However, one wonders if there is value for money given the unending service suspensions, some of which last months.