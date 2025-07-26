The growing betting economy: From Shs500b to Shs8 trillion

Betting and gambling have been part of life for decades - from playing with dice to lotteries for kings.

Betting means risking money by guessing what will happen, like who will win a game. Gambling is taking risks with money to win more.

This is all about risk, excitement, and the hope of winning something easily.

Today, technology has made gambling y big business across the world.

In 2023, it was worth about $70.64b and is expected to grow to $153.57b by 2030, according to Research Insights.

The sports betting market alone was worth $98.67b in 2024 and is expected to grow by about 10.8 percent annually between 2025 and 2034.

Football fuels this. It’s more than a game - it’s a stage for betting brands. Their logos are on shirts, stadiums, and TV adverts.

The trillion-shilling industry

In Uganda, the industry is growing fast. In just four years, money collected by government from betting companies grew six times - from Shs50b in June 2020 to Shs323b June 2025, according to National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB).

Total money wagered has grown from Shs500b in the 2021/22 financial year to almost Shs8 trillion, while on average, about 52 companies operate in Uganda’s gambling and betting sector.

The market is fluid: each year, around 10 new companies enter, attracted by rising demand, digital innovations, and an investor-friendly regulatory regime. Yet, competition, regulatory changes, and shifting business models also push many out.

In the last five years, 51 operators exited, while 2023 was a year of tax reforms and rising compliance costs.

New entrants continue to arrive - 16 in 2021, for example - signalling enduring confidence in Uganda’s market despite pressures.

However, data from NLGRB shows that operator exits carry heavy costs beyond business turnover. Many leave unsettled player deposits, unpaid taxes, and job losses.

This risk is magnified by a regulatory gap: security bonds intended to cover operator liabilities expire annually and cannot be called upon after expiry, weakening consumer protection.

NLGRB has, however, proposed a vital reform that seeks to establish a formal exit procedure, settling all tax liabilities and protecting player funds before exit.

In the 2023/24 financial year, NLGRB handled 46 complaints over unpaid winnings, bet cancellations, system errors, operator closures, and employee disputes.

The total disputed value from public complaints was approximately Shs1.66b, but two unresolved lawsuits claim Shs24.1b - nearly 15 times the value of all public complaints.

Edoku John Paul (left), Acting registrar – planning, research and development in the Judiciary, administers an oath to Kenneth Kitariko during his swearing-in as chairperson of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board in Kampala last week. PHOTO / COURTESY

Leaking tax

But there is more. Government is not collecting nearly enough tax from this growth. Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) expected to collect Shs439b in the 2023/24 financial year, but only collected Shs180b, which was 59 percent less than expected.

Betting companies pay tax only on money players win after removing what they spent.

For instance, if players bet Shs100m and win back Shs90m, the company is taxed only on the Shs10m profit.

To fix the leakage, the Finance Ministry is setting up a National Central Electronic Monitoring System to track bets and winnings in real time.

The compliance problem

The biggest threat to the booming gaming industry, however, is noncompliance. A nationwide audit by NLGRB last year found that only 32 percent of 2,295 betting premises met licensing and operational standards.

The failure is both quantitative and structural. Financially, many operators skipped basic obligations, like proving capital adequacy and filing timely returns. Others inflated their balance sheets with illiquid reserves or declared income from unlicensed services like software and odds provision.

Some operators, like Fortuna, even blocked inspections entirely, openly contesting the regulator’s authority.

Widening loopholes

Meanwhile, digital loopholes are widening. Bingo games are now run through USSD on TV and radio - using Random Number Generators (RNGs) with no third-party testing, and there is no age verification.

Then there is Aviator - a rapid-fire casino game now offered by operators without casino licenses.

It seems the current laws weren’t made for today’s fast and complex gambling industry. Everything is moving faster - with online games, mobile betting, and digital adverts, there to support.

However, NLGRB is working on a new system to catch up, but delays mean losses of tax money.

Advertising, for example, is still checked by hand. Last year, only 14 gambling adverts were submitted to the regulator. Four were rejected - but most adverts weren’t submitted at all.

To monitor adverts, officials from NLGRB have to watch television or listen to radio themselves.

Even legal promotions show a loss of money. Why? Because the law doesn’t allow NLGRB to charge a fee to process promotions. This means money is slipping through legal cracks.

Plan to close leakages

To boost financial oversight, the NLGRB plans closer collaboration with Bank of Uganda to enhance transparency over transactions involving gaming funds.

If government doesn’t act fast, the industry’s speed and scale will outpace the law, costing the country billions of shillings in lost revenue.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija (centre), poses for a photo with new board members and the senior management team of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board at the swearing-in ceremony in Kampala last week. PHOTO / COURTESY

A reformed regulator

But even amid these challenges, the sector has gone through tremendous reforms.

While inaugurating the new NLGRB board, Finance Matia Kasaija said the outgoing board, chaired by Aloysius Mugasa Adyeri, had reformed NLGRB, a once chaotic regulator, into a modern, transparent, and credible entity.

“Together with CEO Denis Mudene Ngabirano and the Secretariat, you have driven a transformation that has reshaped the gaming sector. [The board] did not just preserve the status quo, they improved, multiplied, and grew the institution,” he said.

The new board, which will be chaired by Kenneth Kitariko, who has more than 25 years of experience in financial markets, has a diverse supply of regulatory, legal, enforcement, governance, and sports leadership expertise.

Other members are Mark Paul Odong, a seasoned law enforcement professional; Faridah Bahemuka Murungi, a legal and tax policy expert; Esther Akullo, a planning and accountability specialist; and William Blick, a sports governance and stakeholder engagement specialist.

Mr Kitariko said the new board had stepped into a new chapter - one that requires courage, focus, and unrelenting commitment to drive strategic execution”.

The new board will be required to align NLGRB with Uganda’s development agenda, which seeks to increase local revenue through optimization of technology and data, tenfold growth from $61.3b to $500b by 2040, and supporting key targets under National Development Plan IV.