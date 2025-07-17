The Middle East: Rewriting Uganda’s labour export and trade story

If there is anything that has rewritten Uganda’s economic story, it is the Middle East.

A few years ago, many Ugandans cared so little about the Middle East.

But today, the region is one of Uganda’s most important economic anchors.

The Middle East is now Uganda’s biggest export destination and employs tens of thousands of Ugandans, majority of whom are young people between 18 and 35 years old.

Data from Bank of Uganda and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development tell the real story of the diversified shift that has been happening in the last 10 years.

Trade

For instance, Bank of Uganda data shows that as of December 2024, Uganda earned much more from its exports to the Middle East, compared to any other region.

In the 12 months to December 2024, at least 33.4 percent of the $8.04b (Shs28.9 trillion) total export receipts, which is equivalent to $2.68b (Shs9.6 trillion), came from the Middle East.

This was, however, a reduction from 44 percent about two years ago. The Middle East is only rivalled by Comesa, which as of December 2024 returned a share of 25.14 percent, or $2.02b (Shs7.2 trillion), Europe and Asia - each returned a share of 17.6 percent ($1.41b) and Shs5 trillion, respectively.

The Rest of Africa, the Americas, and the Rest of Europe contribute 3.72 percent, 1.45 percent, and 0.91 percent, respectively.

Uganda largely exports gold to the Middle East, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being the largest market of the country’s exports.

For instance, in the 12 months to December 2024, out of the $2.68b (Shs9.6 trillion) Uganda earned from the Middle East, 97.6 percent or $2,62b (Shs9.4 trillion) came from UAE, while 2.4 percent was shared between Bahrain, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and others.

Labour externalisation

Away from trade, the Middle East is also an important labour market for Uganda.

Official data indicates that at least 317,555 Ugandans have formally secured jobs in the region in the 10 years to December 2024, majority of whom are women.

Data from the Ministry of Gender, which regulates labour externalization, indicates that out of the 317,555 Ugandan workers who sought jobs in the Middle East in the period, 84.45 percent or 268,203 were women, while just 15.5 percent or 49,332 were men.

Labour externalization, especially to the Middle East, first recorded major returns in 2016 when at least 2,539 Ugandans, of whom 2,035 were men and 504 women, were recorded to have entered different countries in the region in search of jobs.

Majority of the migrant workers first searched for jobs in Iraq, Qatar, Afghanistan, and Bahrain.

However, the search has since spread to other countries in the region, with the number of externalized workers recording a compound annual growth rate of 7.62 percent in the last 10 years.

The returns in labour numbers continued to record growth in 2017, with the number almost doubling to 5,117, before recording a surge to 21,612 and 25,363 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

However, in 2020, the growth decelerated to just 9,026 due to Covid-19- related restrictions, before making a historical recovery in 2021 and 2022.

Data indicates that the number of externalised workers to the Middle East surged to new highs of 88,553 and 93,396 in 2021 and 2022, respectively, but experienced drastic declines in 2023 and 2024.

Labour export data since 2016

Year Number of workers 2016 2,539 2017 5,117 2018 21,612 2019 25,363 2020 9,026 2021 88,553 2022 93,396 2023 27,063 2024 26,752 2025 (June) 18,134 Total 317,555

In both years, externalised workers declined to 27,063 and 26,752, respectively.

As of June 2025, at least 257 companies were licensed as labour externalisation firms in Uganda.

However, this is a reduction of about 133 firms from 390 companies that were on the Ministry of Gender register at the end of 2023.

The decline could have been a result of a drop in the number of migrant workers, which the Ministry of Gender says has resulted from increased competition from the likes of Kenya, Ghana, Malawi, and Burundi, among others.

Mr Hilary Talemwa, the Ministry of Gender head of external employment, yesterday said that whereas Uganda had enjoyed the Middle East labour market with low competition for a long period, other African countries have entered the market, yet some of them provide cheaper labour compared to Uganda.

Destination of choice and type of jobs

Saudi Arabia remains the destination of choice for majority of migrant workers from Uganda.

In the 10 years to December 2024, according to Ministry of Gender, at least eight in every 10 migrant workers, which represents 81.37 percent, who sought jobs in the Middle East, have worked in Saudi Arabia.

For instance, of the 317,555 workers, at least 258,401 worked in Saudi Arabia.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar follow Saudi Arabia at 29,144 (9.17 percent) and 13,895 (4.37 percent), respectively.

Other destinations include Iraq (1.67 percent), Jordan (1.42 percent), Somalia (1.02 percent), and Afghanistan (0.45 percent).

Data also indicates that majority of Ugandans working in the Middle East are involved in casual employment, with housemaids, security guards, cleaners, drivers, and delivery bike riders dominating the migrant labour market.

For instance, in the last 10 years, 79.4 percent of Ugandans who have travelled to the Middle East have worked as housemaids, while 9.96 percent and 5.3 percent have worked as security guards and cleaners, respectively.

Source of government revenue

Beyond being a source of employment for the youth in Uganda, labour externalisation has also become a source of non-tax revenue.

According to Ministry of Gender data, in the three years to June 2024, government earned Shs30b as non-tax revenue from different services related to labour externalization.

Data indicates that at least 94.45 percent, which represents Shs28.24b of the Shs30b non-tax revenue, came from foreign company job order applications, while the rest came from license applications, local job order applications, and fines for late renewals.