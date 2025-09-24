The new UMA trade fair: Built for innovators and buyers

The 31st Uganda International Trade Fair opens less like a maze of stalls and more like a guided tour through Uganda’s imagination.

Under the banner “Driving manufacturing and trade through innovation and technology,” organisers have rebuilt the experience around discovery, placing makers, buyers, and mentors on the same, clearly marked path. At the heart of the overhaul is a quiet but radical idea: move from display to empowerment.



The new “Made in Uganda” supermarket is the show’s conversation starter, an aisle-style exhibit stocked with locally developed goods, curated for visibility rather than size of wallet.

It is a deliberate bridge for small producers who could never afford a standalone stall but whose products deserve a fair shot at the foot traffic.

“This show is a national affirmation that Uganda is poised to lead through innovation,” says Eddy Ssenkumba, chairman of the organising committee. “We are showcasing the best of Ugandan resilience, creativity, and enterprise.”

Dr Ezra Muhumuza, the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) executive director, calls the supermarket a correction as much as a celebration.

Too many innovators, he says, have been building quietly without a reliable route to customers.

Backed by the Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretariat, the exhibit is designed to shorten that distance. “Ugandans have been innovating excellent products, but we have not provided them a platform to showcase them,” he says. For the Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretariat, the aisle is also a fast track to readiness.

Cathy Muwumuza, Superintendent of Support Services, frames it as a support desk wrapped inside a shopfront. “If your product needs assistance, we can help you take it to market,” she says.