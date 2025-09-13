Thrill of scrolling: Uganda’s growing impulse shopping culture

On a quiet evening, Irene Nakato, 25, a teller, scrolls through her phone. A glittery dress pops up with a bold “limited offer” tag. Within minutes, it’s in her Shein cart.

Nakato admits she rarely needs most of these items, but the thrill of browsing - and a flood of adverts - often pushes her to buy.

She isn’t alone. Across Kampala, more Ugandans are falling prey to impulse spending; purchases made not out of necessity, but for the buzz of instant gratification.

Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook are crowded with sleek adverts, flash sales, and crazy discounts designed to trigger quick purchases.

But even as spending rises, savings remain fragile. The 2023 FinScope survey found that whereas 60 percent of Ugandans save, just 14 percent set aside money for emergencies - down from 26 percent in 2018.

Ubos 2024 Census data puts the saving figure lower at 42 percent, most of whom save through mobile money, 17 percent keep cash at home, and only 7 percent rely on banks.

The growth of e-commerce has made impulse buying easier. Apps like Shein, Jumia, and Alibaba compete for attention.

Increased internet connectivity has come with greater exposure to persuasive advertising, while offline, the likes of China Town and other bright retail hubs have lured shoppers with bargain displays, often leading to unplanned purchases.

But financial expert Daniel Babonereirwe, and executive director of BANAR Consults, says young people need to build guardrails to prevent impulsive buying in an era of fast-changing trends and social pressure.



“We grew up with styles that lasted years. Now trends change daily. Exposure to adverts fuels buying, even when unnecessary,” he says, arguing that impulses aren’t always harmful, but they need limits.