Too much land, low returns: NSSF’s property puzzle

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is technically within its 5–10 percent real-estate policy band. The issue isn’t the percentage, it’s the productivity of that percentage.

A large slice of the allocation sits as undeveloped land. It only pays off after long approval and development processes, the Fund’s 2024 financial disclosures show.

“We hold real estate assets to realise capital gains and earn income. Over 40 percent of this asset class comprises undeveloped land,” NSSF revealed in its 2024 annual report.

The Fund holds a wide range of land assets across Uganda.

Some of the most notable parcels include about 469 acres at the Temangalo housing project, 423.6 acres at Nsimbe, and nearly 400 hectares (around 988 acres) at the Nakigalala Tea Estate.

The latter, however, remains tied up in internal NSSF matters and a potential transaction, rather than being a fully confirmed acquisition.

The entire real estate portfolio (including non-income generating assets) yielded 5.56 percent during the financial year to 30 June 2024.

This was almost flat compared to last year. This return is mainly attributed to capital gains and the sale of residential housing units.

NSSF maintains the allocation to real estate at 7.5 percent of the investment portfolio. Its financial disclosure points to a minimum allocation of 5 percent, while the maximum is 10 percent.

NSSF has clear long-term targets for how it invests members’ savings: 80 percent in fixed income such as government bonds, 13.3 percent in equities (shares), and 6.2 percent in real estate.

This balance, known as a strategic asset allocation, is designed to achieve three things: safety, liquidity, and growth.

By close of the 2024/2025 financial year, real estate accounted for Shs1.612 trillion of NSSF’s total assets of Shs26 trillion.

Income from property also rose modestly from Shs13.24 billion to Shs16.64 billion as new projects began to generate returns.

The gains, however, look minor when placed alongside NSSF’s other income streams. Interest earnings brought in Shs2.88 trillion, while dividends from shares added Shs238b.

In comparison, real estate’s Shs16b contribution is a drop in the ocean.

For all the billions tied up in land and construction, the payoff remains weak.

The portfolio is heavy with assets that take years to develop and yield uncertain cash flows.

One way investors measure whether the risk of an investment is worth the reward is by using a tool called the Sharpe ratio. Put simply, this ratio compares the extra return you get from an asset against the extra risk you take to earn it.

A high Sharpe ratio means the asset is pulling its weight - delivering solid returns for the risks taken. A ratio close to zero means you’re taking on risk without being properly rewarded.

As of June 30, 2024, NSSF’s real estate portfolio had a Sharpe ratio close to zero (0.09.

Equities had a 1.44 ratio while fixed income had a 60.22 ratio. Bonds look artificially high because of stable coupons and lower volatility.

Real estate income has inched up over the last three years, from Shs11.95b in 2022/23 to Shs16.64b in 2024/25, but the growth is too modest to change the big picture.

The entire real estate portfolio delivered a 5.56 percent return in the 2023/24 financial year.

On the surface, this looks like progress, but in reality, it lags behind the Fund’s own performance yardstick.

NSSF’s rule is simple: every asset class must beat inflation by a clear margin to truly protect members’ savings.

The target is to deliver at least two percentage points above the 10-year average inflation rate.

Put differently, if inflation has averaged 5 percent, real estate should earn at least 7 percent.

At 5.56 percent, the property portfolio fell short of this threshold.

The drag is structural. NSSF’s portfolio is still dominated by undeveloped land, with disclosures swinging between “over 40 percent” and “about 70 percent” of the asset class.

Bare land is unlike completed residential blocks or leased commercial properties.

It produces no rent, no dividends, and no stable cash yield. Its payoff depends entirely on future development or disposal.

Until those projects reach the cash-flow stage, the Fund’s capital sits effectively idle.

Why holding land drags yield

Pension funds are designed to deliver stable, predictable cash flows, the kind that can reliably cover benefits when members retire.

In its last Annual General Meeting, NSSF told members that: “In the real estate asset class, the strategy is to continuously work towards unlocking the value of some of the prime land that the Fund owns … developing the land is one of the ways of unlocking the accumulated value over time.”

That discipline is hard to sustain when too much of the real estate portfolio is tied up in land.

A land-heavy strategy undermines cash flow.

The Fund’s flagship projects, Pension Towers, Solana Residences, and Temangalo Housing, illustrate this dilemma.

What global peers do differently?

Globally, pension funds invest in real estate, often 10–15 percent of their portfolios, but the emphasis is on income-producing assets: leased office towers, logistics parks with long-term tenants, or units in pooled real estate investment trusts, according to World Bank research documents.

Where development risk is taken, it is usually limited, capped through joint ventures, or outsourced to specialist managers.

NSSF’s approach stands in contrast. By holding large land banks and directly steering development, the Fund has effectively stepped into the shoes of a property developer.

That exposes savers to risks that pension funds elsewhere are careful to insulate themselves against.

And Kenneth Owera, the NSSF equity portfolio manager, says the Fund is oblivious to some risks given that it has to follow some policies such as the PPDA Act, “which guides us in terms of how we go about a number of our activities”.

“You find that, ideally, as you go about the project … you have areas where you have to make adjustments … make some changes here and there, these are not decisions that you can just take unilaterally. You … have to rely on stakeholders. The PPDA being one of them … Attorney General’s Office and a couple of others,” he said at a media dialogue in Kampala on Wednesday.

Why this matters

Uganda’s housing deficit is undeniable, estimated at more than two million homes, and NSSF has a legitimate role to play in closing it.

But for the Fund to succeed without compromising its core mandate, it needs to guard against becoming more engaged.