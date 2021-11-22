Transit time for cargo from Mombasa to Kampala to reduce to 12 hours

Cargo trucks stuck in traffic at Malaba border on May 27, 2020. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

  • The revelation follows a connection of the Standard Gauge Railway to the Metre Gauge Railway in Mount Longonot, Naivasha

Kenya Ports Authority has said transit time for goods from Mombasa to Kampala will reduce from the current four days to 12 hours. 
The revelation follows a connection of the Standard Gauge Railway to the Metre Gauge Railway in Mount Longonot, Naivasha. 
Speaking during celebrations to mark 25 years of Kenya Ports Authority in Uganda, Mr Edward Kamau, the Kenya Ports Authority general manager in charge general services, said they hope that the railway connection will reduce travel time for cargo from Mombasa to Kampala to 12 hours. 

